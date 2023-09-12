Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Teknolohiya

Naghalo-halo ang Mga Stock sa Wall Street habang Nagsisimula ang Apple sa Kaganapan ng Taglagas, Naghihintay ang mga Mamumuhunan sa Data ng Inflation

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septiyembre 12, 2023
Naghalo-halo ang Mga Stock sa Wall Street habang Nagsisimula ang Apple sa Kaganapan ng Taglagas, Naghihintay ang mga Mamumuhunan sa Data ng Inflation

In midday trading on Tuesday, Wall Street stocks traded mixed as investors awaited the release of key inflation data. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite retreated more than 0.7% due to a decline in Oracle shares, while the S&P 500 dropped about 0.3%. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average pared earlier losses and traded about 0.2% higher.

Tech stocks took center stage on Tuesday as Apple announced the launch of the iPhone 15 at its annual event. The anticipation for the blockbuster Arm IPO also added to the excitement. Reports mentioned that Arm’s order book will close early, with the listing being up to 10 times oversubscribed.

Rising oil prices also contributed to concern about inflation. WTI crude and Brent futures climbed to nine-month highs, reflecting the global oil market’s supply shortfall of over 3 million barrels a day next quarter, according to OPEC data.

Investors are closely watching Wednesday’s crucial US inflation data for signs of a slowdown in spending. Additionally, Thursday’s release of the August retail sales report will provide further insight into households’ resilience.

The upcoming economic data will play a significant role in determining the Federal Reserve’s actions at its September meeting. Investors are assessing whether more interest rate hikes are on the table and if they have been priced into the stock market.

(Pinagmulan: Yahoo Finance)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Kaugnay na Post

Teknolohiya

Ang Japan ay Bubuo ng Methane-Fueled Rocket Engine para sa 2030 na Paglulunsad

Septiyembre 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknolohiya

Ang sale ng Discover Samsung: Kunin ang Samsung SmartThings Station sa halagang $1 lang!

Septiyembre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknolohiya

The Art of Decluttering: Iwanan ang Sobra

Septiyembre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Naiwan ka

agham

Ang Pagtuklas ng mga Stem Cell sa Spine ay Nagbabadya sa Paglaganap ng Tumor

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
agham

Nakuha ng Juno Mission ng NASA ang Nakamamanghang Larawan ng Jupiter at ng Bulkan nitong Buwan na Io

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Ang United Arab Emirates Space Agency ay Nagtatakda ng mga Tanawin sa Asteroid Belt

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Ang Pinagmulan ng Vertebral Bones at ang kanilang Papel sa Tumor Metastasis

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments