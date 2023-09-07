Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Teknolohiya

Pinahanga ng Starfield ang mga Manlalaro sa Detalyadong Physics at Mga Pakikipag-ugnayan sa Bagay

ByGabriel Botha

Septiyembre 7, 2023
Pinahanga ng Starfield ang mga Manlalaro sa Detalyadong Physics at Mga Pakikipag-ugnayan sa Bagay

Starfield, the highly anticipated RPG from Bethesda, is captivating players with its attention to detail when it comes to physics and object interactions. Fans have long enjoyed hoarding and interacting with various objects in Bethesda games, but Starfield takes it to a whole new level.

One standout example is a video shared on the Starfield subreddit, showcasing a player’s starship filled with potatoes. As the hatch opens, hundreds of potatoes spill out, each one rolling in a fluid and realistic animation. The physics behind the interaction of these objects amazed players, with many expressing their astonishment on social media.

Another player found a unique way to steal items in the game by pushing them into containers and carrying them off without technically adding them to their inventory. They demonstrated this technique by using a desk organizer to push credit chips into a laundry basket, which they then carried around with thousands of credits.

This attention to detail and real-time physics is likely one reason why Starfield runs at 30fps on Xbox Series X/S, as compared to other “next-gen” games that offer higher framerates. Despite this limitation, players appreciate the game’s ability to handle intricate object interactions without crashing or bugging out, a common issue in past Bethesda games.

While Starfield may not be perfect, players are eager to continue exploring the game’s possibilities and discovering what else they can do within its immersive world.

Pinagmumulan:
– Diablo IV – Bear Bender BuildOff

By Gabriel Botha

Kaugnay na Post

Teknolohiya

Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard Retiring

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknolohiya

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs. Honda Civic Type-R: Isang Malapit na U-Drag Race

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknolohiya

Ang McCracken County Public Library ay Nag-aalok ng Libreng Computer at Digital Literacy Course para sa Mas Matatandang Indibidwal

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Naiwan ka

Teknolohiya

Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard Retiring

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Teknolohiya

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs. Honda Civic Type-R: Isang Malapit na U-Drag Race

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Natuklasan ng Bagong Pag-aaral Ang Pagsasama-sama ng Piroxicam sa Levonorgestrel ay Nagpapapataas ng Bisa ng Emergency Contraception

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Balita

Pagbabagong Karanasan ng User: Ang Ebolusyon ng Display Panel Technology

Septiyembre 9, 2023 0 Comments