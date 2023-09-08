Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Starfield HD Reworked Project: Isang Visual Upgrade para sa mga PC Gamer

Septiyembre 8, 2023
Modder Halk Hogan, renowned for his impressive texture mods, has set his sights on improving the visual quality of Bethesda’s upcoming game, Starfield. Hogan first gained recognition for his The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project, which was so well-received that CD Projekt RED included a version of the mod in their Next-Gen edition. He also released a similar mod for Cyberpunk 2077 earlier this year.

In a recent YouTube video, Hogan shared a preview of the Starfield HD Reworked Project, showcasing the massive improvements in graphics fidelity. While the modification is still in its early stages, Hogan hinted that the first release will be available soon. He also mentioned that work is ongoing for enhanced versions of his texture mods for The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077.

The focus of the project, as always, is to achieve high-quality textures and potentially models in the future, while ensuring good performance and optimal use of video memory. PC gamers can look forward to an improved visual experience in Starfield, thanks to Hogan’s dedication.

While awaiting the release of Hogan’s mod, PC gamers can explore other existing mods that enhance the visual aspects of the game. Bethesda’s Starfield, their first new IP in 25 years, has already garnered over six million players, making it their most successful launch to date.

– Halk Hogan YouTube video comments
– Guide to the best Starfield mods and tweaks

