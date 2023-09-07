Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Teknolohiya

Ibinahagi ng Nintendo ang Mensahe ng Video mula sa Dating Boses ni Mario at Tagapaglikha

ByGabriel Botha

Septiyembre 7, 2023
Ibinahagi ng Nintendo ang Mensahe ng Video mula sa Dating Boses ni Mario at Tagapaglikha

Nintendo has released a video message featuring Charles Martinet, the former voice of Mario, and Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Mario. Although the message does not provide new information about the voice actor for the iconic plumber or the details of Martinet’s role as the Mario Ambassador, it does showcase Martinet’s enthusiasm and passion for both the fans and his new position.

In the video message, Miyamoto expresses gratitude to Martinet for his work and involvement in the series, acknowledging their long journey together since Martinet’s first voice role in Super Mario 64. Interestingly, Miyamoto reveals that Martinet used to call him “Papa” when they would meet.

While Martinet’s new role remains undisclosed, he hints at traveling worldwide to meet fans. This implies that he will likely make appearances at conventions for the foreseeable future.

As for the new voice of Mario, Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi, fans will have to wait until the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder in October to find out.

If you will miss Martinet as the voice of Mario, share your thoughts in the comments.

Sources: Nintendo

By Gabriel Botha

Kaugnay na Post

Teknolohiya

Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard Retiring

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknolohiya

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs. Honda Civic Type-R: Isang Malapit na U-Drag Race

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknolohiya

Ang McCracken County Public Library ay Nag-aalok ng Libreng Computer at Digital Literacy Course para sa Mas Matatandang Indibidwal

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Naiwan ka

Balita

Paggalugad sa Kinabukasan ng Edge Security sa LAMEA Telecommunications

Septiyembre 9, 2023 0 Comments
Teknolohiya

Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard Retiring

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Teknolohiya

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs. Honda Civic Type-R: Isang Malapit na U-Drag Race

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Natuklasan ng Bagong Pag-aaral Ang Pagsasama-sama ng Piroxicam sa Levonorgestrel ay Nagpapapataas ng Bisa ng Emergency Contraception

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments