Ipinapatupad ng OriginPoint ang eClosing gamit ang Digital Mortgage Platform ng Stavvy

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septiyembre 12, 2023
OriginPoint, a joint venture between Compass, Inc. and Guaranteed Rate, is now offering fully digital eClosing through Stavvy’s platform. This move allows OriginPoint to enhance the closing experience for borrowers by providing a convenient and secure digital transaction process.

Leo Moranti, SVP of National Closing Operations at OriginPoint, emphasized the importance of delivering the best experience possible for customers. The partnership with Stavvy allows OriginPoint to digitize traditional, paper-based closings, making the process more efficient and convenient. Moranti expressed excitement about the enhanced convenience and flexibility that fully digital transactions offer, as well as the added peace of mind that every closing is safe and secure.

Guaranteed Rate, a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services, is championing the shift to digital while prioritizing customer experience. The partnership between Guaranteed Rate and Stavvy aims to drive digitization and enable seamless relationships across the entire mortgage ecosystem. Stavvy’s platform streamlines transactions with easy onboarding, customer support, and an intuitive user interface.

Heidi Minyen, Vice President of Closing at title underwriter Advocus National Title Insurance Company, described her experience using Stavvy to close OriginPoint’s first eClosing transaction. Minyen found the implementation of the Stavvy platform seamless and appreciated the benefits of going digital, which creates a superior closing experience for everyone involved.

Stavvy CEO, Kosta Ligris, expressed excitement about powering OriginPoint’s eClosing solution and commended Compass and Guaranteed Rate for their commitment to technological innovation. Stavvy’s digital mortgage platform simplifies and maximizes workflows in mortgage lending, real estate, and legal processes. It provides features such as eSign, remote online notarization (RON), and eNote, which further improve the closing experience.

Overall, OriginPoint’s partnership with Stavvy and its implementation of eClosing demonstrates a commitment to providing customers with a digital-first experience that is efficient, convenient, and secure.

Pinagmumulan:

– Stavvy: stavvy.com
– OriginPoint: originpoint.com
– Guaranteed Rate: rate.com

