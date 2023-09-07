Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Paano Maglaro ng Mga Koneksyon: Isang Mapanghamong Larong Palaisipan mula sa New York Times

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septiyembre 7, 2023
Connections is a puzzle game developed by the New York Times that challenges players to categorize a group of 16 words into four secret groups. The objective is to identify the connections that link the words and organize them accordingly. Each puzzle resets at midnight and offers a varying level of difficulty.

To play Connections, you are presented with a grid containing 16 words. Your task is to arrange these words into four sets of four by identifying the common themes that connect them. The themes can be anything from titles of video game franchises to names of chain restaurants or shades of red.

While some words may seem like they could fit multiple themes, there is only one correct answer for each group. You have the option to shuffle the grid and rearrange the words to help visualize the potential connections.

Each group in the grid is color-coded, with the yellow group being the easiest to figure out, followed by the green, blue, and purple groups. Once you have identified a set of four words that you believe belong together, you can submit your answer. If correct, the four words will be removed from the grid, and the theme connecting them will be revealed. However, guessing incorrectly will count as a mistake, and you only have four mistakes available before the game ends.

If you need some hints to solve today’s Connections puzzle, the New York Times offers assistance by revealing the four themes: “Rock Horror Picture Show,” “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” “When Harry Met Sally,” and “Mad Max Fury Road.” Additionally, they provide one word from each group as a further clue.

Remember that the Connections grids vary daily, and if you’re unable to solve today’s puzzle, you can always try again tomorrow. The game also allows you to keep track of your winning streak and compare your scores with friends. So have fun, challenge yourself, and exercise your brain with Connections!

Pinagmumulan:
New York Times.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

