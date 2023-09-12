Buhay siyudad

Kinumpleto ng Northern Trust ang Unang Yugto ng Voluntary Carbon Credit Ecosystem

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septiyembre 12, 2023
Northern Trust has announced the completion of the first stage of an industry-wide voluntary carbon credit ecosystem. The platform will allow institutional buyers to access carbon credits from leading project developers through a fully automated digital platform. Utilizing private ledger digital blockchain technology, the ecosystem connects buyers with carbon credit suppliers focused on reducing greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide.

Through the platform, purchasers can transact tokenized carbon credits directly with project developers and retire these against their carbon footprint. This development marks a significant milestone for Northern Trust’s Digital Assets and Financial Markets team as they aim to deliver a market-leading platform for digital assets. The ability for institutional clients to access carbon credits and contribute to their carbon offsetting journey is seen as crucial for the future.

The use of digital technology in managing the lifecycle of carbon credits provides confidence and transparency for both buyers and project developers. It streamlines administration tasks, making it easier for all participants to track, manage, and transact carbon credits securely. The platform also delivers full transparency throughout the end-to-end lifecycle of a voluntary carbon credit.

Northern Trust has been collaborating with various project developers, including Go Balance Limited, a REDD+ project developer focused on avoiding deforestation, and ReGen III, a clean-tech firm recycling used motor oil. Transactions on the minimal viable product (MVP) platform have been fully automated. Further development of the platform and the first official live transaction are planned for late 2023.

This initiative is part of Northern Trust’s Digital Assets and Financial Markets group, which combines teams responsible for supporting digital asset markets and traditional securities services. The firm has been at the forefront of digital transformation in securities servicing, previously pioneering the use of blockchain technology in private equity fund administration and supporting tokenization and fractionalization of bonds.

Sources: Northern Trust

