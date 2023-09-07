Buhay siyudad

Neopets Revival: Ibalik ang Magic gamit ang Ruffle Flash Emulator

ByMampho Brescia

Septiyembre 7, 2023
Neopets, the iconic virtual pet website that once captivated millions of players, is making a comeback with the support of Flash emulator Ruffle. Neopets has partnered with Ruffle to revive its catalog of over 100 minigames, a move that highlights the brand’s commitment to community-driven projects. Following significant changes and a surge in online traffic, Neopets has seen a 60% increase in monthly active users since announcing its independence and introducing a new leadership team.

The partnership between Neopets and Ruffle aims to address the site’s Flash-related issues and ensure a seamless transition for users. Ruffle, a Flash Player emulator written in Rust, “polyfills” existing Flash content on Neopets’ website, allowing for a smooth and transparent upgrade. As a Diamond sponsor, Neopets will provide monthly support to Ruffle, fueling the ongoing success of both platforms.

Dominic Law, CEO of Neopets, acknowledges the significance of minigames in the Neopets experience and expresses gratitude for Ruffle’s support in reviving them. The collaboration signifies a new direction for the Neopets brand, with a focus on community-led development and increased transparency.

The partnership also marks Neopets’ commitment to engaging with its player community. As part of their pledge, Neopets hosted its first live Ask Me Anything (AMA) event on September 6th, allowing fans to interact with CEO Dominic Law and participate in a live giveaway.

Both Neopets and Ruffle are diligently working to address user requests and improve the classic site’s performance and gameplay experience. To stay updated on the latest news from Neopets, visit Neopets.com.

Pinagmumulan:
– Neopets: https://www.neopets.com
– Ruffle: Flash Player emulator written in Rust.

