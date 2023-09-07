Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Teknolohiya

Mortal Kombat 1 para Itampok si Jean-Claude Van Damme Johnny Cage Skin

ByRobert Andrew

Septiyembre 7, 2023
Mortal Kombat 1 para Itampok si Jean-Claude Van Damme Johnny Cage Skin

The upcoming release of Mortal Kombat 1 is set to bring a long-awaited collaboration to fruition. After over 30 years, the popular action star Jean-Claude Van Damme will finally make his debut in the Mortal Kombat franchise. Thanks to a recent appearance by Ed Boon, the creator of the game, on Hot Ones, fans now have their first glimpse of what the Jean-Claude Van Damme Johnny Cage skin will look like.

The idea of having Van Damme in Mortal Kombat dates back to the inception of the game in the early ’90s. The original intention was to create a game titled “Van Damme the Arcade Game,” with aspirations of prominently featuring the actor’s name. However, due to various circumstances, the collaboration never materialized.

In the interview, Boon reveals that they had reached out to Van Damme’s team during the development of the first Mortal Kombat. However, whether he declined or the message never reached him remains unclear. Nonetheless, this time around, luck was on their side, and they successfully secured Van Damme’s involvement in the game.

The inclusion of Van Damme as Johnny Cage brings the collaboration full circle, as the developers had initially envisioned a game centered around the action star. Now, players will be able to experience Van Damme’s presence in Mortal Kombat 1 as the iconic character.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to launch on September 19, 2023, for various platforms, including PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. Fans can look forward to the release and enjoy the long-awaited appearance of Jean-Claude Van Damme in the franchise.

Pinagmumulan:
– [Hot Ones](https://youtube.com/watch?v=KZJaYVDfoDE&feature=oembed&enablejsapi=1&origin=https://www.escapistmagazine.com)

By Robert Andrew

Kaugnay na Post

Teknolohiya

Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard Retiring

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknolohiya

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs. Honda Civic Type-R: Isang Malapit na U-Drag Race

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknolohiya

Ang McCracken County Public Library ay Nag-aalok ng Libreng Computer at Digital Literacy Course para sa Mas Matatandang Indibidwal

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Naiwan ka

Balita

Paggalugad sa Kinabukasan ng Edge Security sa LAMEA Telecommunications

Septiyembre 9, 2023 0 Comments
Teknolohiya

Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard Retiring

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Teknolohiya

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs. Honda Civic Type-R: Isang Malapit na U-Drag Race

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Natuklasan ng Bagong Pag-aaral Ang Pagsasama-sama ng Piroxicam sa Levonorgestrel ay Nagpapapataas ng Bisa ng Emergency Contraception

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments