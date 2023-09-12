Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Teknolohiya

Ang Dating Batsilyer na si Matty J ay Naging Chief Packing Officer ng ALDI upang Makalikom ng Pera para sa Charity

ByRobert Andrew

Septiyembre 12, 2023
Ang Dating Batsilyer na si Matty J ay Naging Chief Packing Officer ng ALDI upang Makalikom ng Pera para sa Charity

Australian TV personality Matthew Johnson, known as Matty J, has been appointed as ALDI’s inaugural Chief Packing Officer (CPO). As part of his role, Matty J will lead ALDI’s first-ever bag packing service, aimed at raising money for charity. Customers can opt for the $2 VIPacking service and enjoy watching Matty J and other volunteers pack their groceries while being served a coffee in-store. All the funds raised from this service will be donated to Camp Quality, an Australian children’s cancer charity that organizes recreational activities and hospital programs for children with cancer.

Matty J expressed his excitement about his new role, saying, “What an honor to be chosen as ALDI Australia’s first-ever Chief Packing Officer. I’ve always wanted a chief officer title.” He also mentioned that he has been brushing up on his packing skills to ensure he can pack as many bags as possible for this great cause.

Matty J will be personally packing bags at ALDI’s Brookvale store in Sydney on September 16. For those unable to attend, Australians will have the option to purchase Camp Quality Special Buys or donate to the charity. ALDI will match all customer donations made in-store or online, up to the value of $100,000.

ALDI’s Managing Director in NSW, Alex Foster, highlighted Matty J’s packing skills and mentioned that he will be put through his paces to ensure he follows the golden rules of packing, including placing heavier items at the bottom and lighter items on top while avoiding squashing bread.

ALDI has already donated over $5.3 million to Camp Quality since partnering with the charity in 2020. This contribution has helped 5,662 children attend recreational programs organized by the charity. Camp Quality CEO Deborah Thomas emphasized the importance of the funds raised, stating that they enable children facing the trauma of cancer to access specialist care, a supportive community, respite opportunities, educational programs, and memorable experiences.

Pinagmumulan:
– ALDI Teams Up with The Bachelor’s Matty J to Raise Money for Camp Quality
– Camp Quality Website

By Robert Andrew

Kaugnay na Post

Teknolohiya

Ang Japan ay Bubuo ng Methane-Fueled Rocket Engine para sa 2030 na Paglulunsad

Septiyembre 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknolohiya

Ang sale ng Discover Samsung: Kunin ang Samsung SmartThings Station sa halagang $1 lang!

Septiyembre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknolohiya

The Art of Decluttering: Iwanan ang Sobra

Septiyembre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Naiwan ka

agham

Ang United Arab Emirates Space Agency ay Nagtatakda ng mga Tanawin sa Asteroid Belt

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Ang Pinagmulan ng Vertebral Bones at ang kanilang Papel sa Tumor Metastasis

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Paggamit ng eDNA para Unawain ang Genetic Makeup ng Buong Populasyon

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
agham

Ang NASA Astronaut at mga Cosmonaut ay Ligtas na Dumating sa International Space Station

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments