Ang MagLight: Isang Smartphone na Accessory na Nagbabago ng Laro para sa Mga Mahilig sa Photography

ByRobert Andrew

Septiyembre 8, 2023
Moonside has unveiled its latest innovative product, the MagLight, a MagSafe power bank that features a built-in RGB light strip. Designed to enhance both smartphone charging and photography capabilities, this accessory addresses the need for superior lighting in smartphone photography.

The MagLight is equipped with a 4000mAh battery that powers not only the LED lights but also charges the smartphone. The dynamic LED strips can be used with both the front and primary cameras, providing dramatically improved photos in low-light conditions. Android users can also utilize the MagLight with the help of magnetic stickers that make their devices MagSafe compatible.

With its 67 LEDs, the MagLight offers versatile lighting options. Users can control each LED individually, adjusting brightness, color temperature, and choosing from 16 million colors. The lights can be used for warm and cool white settings for natural-looking selfies, vibrant colors for artistic photography, or even for long-exposure light painting. Additionally, the lights can be synchronized with music for a concert-like experience. The MagLight also functions as a torch or ambient light and can integrate with smart homes.

Aside from its lighting capabilities, the MagLight serves as a reliable power bank. Measuring only 14mm in thickness, the device attaches through strong N52 neodymium magnets to MagSafe iPhones or other phones with compatible magnetic ring attachments. It wirelessly charges the device with a solid 15W output and provides a full smartphone charge with its 4000mAh Li-ion battery.

Moonside offers additional accessories for the MagLight, such as the MagFlip, a fold-out stand that can be used as a kickstand or a stand for the light alone. The MagPod, a sleek aluminum adapter, comes with an adjustable tripod for stable photography and videography. The MagLight is currently available at a discounted price, starting at HK$610 ($78 USD) or as part of a creative bundle for HK$810 ($103 USD) that includes the MagPod and MagFlip. The product is set to ship globally starting in October, accompanied by a 1-year warranty.

Pinagmumulan: Moonside

