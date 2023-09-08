Pinapahusay ng Danish Luxury Retailer ang Pamamahala ng Order para sa Seamless Shopping Experience

Tecsys Inc., a leading supply chain management and omnichannel commerce software provider, has collaborated with Magasin du Nord, a renowned Danish department store chain, to elevate its order management capabilities. By utilizing Tecsys’ composable order management software, Omni™ OMS, Magasin du Nord is able to offer its customers a unified shopping experience that seamlessly integrates both in-store and online channels.

Magasin du Nord, with over 150 years of experience in the Scandinavian market, recognizes the need to adapt to the evolving consumer landscape. With the modular capabilities of Tecsys’ Omni™ OMS, the retailer can cater to the changing demands of its customers and strengthen its back-end operations for efficient order execution.

By harnessing the flexibility of the Tecsys platform, Magasin du Nord can tailor its sales channels to match the preferences of its clientele. This includes offering options such as locker pickups, click and collect, and ship-to-home services. The intelligent algorithms of Omni™ OMS also enable optimal order routing based on product categories and inventory data, ensuring efficient fulfillment while respecting client preferences.

The collaboration between Tecsys and Magasin du Nord reflects the retailer’s commitment to delivering personalized shopping experiences. The implementation of Omni™ OMS allows Magasin du Nord to provide real-time inventory updates and accurate stock availability across all sales platforms. This level of transparency enhances customer satisfaction and sets a benchmark for omnichannel excellence.

Adam Krajewski, Vice President of Professional Services at Tecsys, highlights the successful modernization of logistics IT at Magasin du Nord. He emphasizes the competitive edge that the retailer gains through the benchmark order management capabilities provided by Omni™ OMS. Building on this success, the partnership between Tecsys and Magasin du Nord aims to continue setting new standards for the retail industry.

Magasin du Nord’s collaboration with Tecsys represents a strategic vision executed with technical precision. As a company that has been at the forefront of delivering extraordinary customer experiences for over a century, Magasin du Nord is committed to further enhancing its legacy of excellence with the support of Tecsys.

For more information about Tecsys’ supply chain solutions, visit their website at www.tecsys.com.

Source:

– Tecsys Inc.