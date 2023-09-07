Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Teknolohiya

Ang Investor na si Dan Niles ay Nagtapon ng Apple Shares, Tumaya Laban sa Tech Giant

ByGabriel Botha

Septiyembre 7, 2023
Ang Investor na si Dan Niles ay Nagtapon ng Apple Shares, Tumaya Laban sa Tech Giant

Renowned investor Dan Niles made headlines on Thursday as he revealed his decision to sell his Apple shares and take a significant short position against the tech giant. Niles, the founder and senior portfolio manager of the Satori Fund, announced the move on X (formerly Twitter) stating, “Sold $AAPL & now our largest single stock short.”

Niles had initially purchased Apple shares on August 18th but began selling them on Wednesday, citing various reasons for his decision. One concern he highlighted was the potential risk stemming from China’s plan to extend a ban on iPhone use to state-owned corporations. This news, as reported by Bloomberg, added to the downward pressure on Apple’s stock, which had already declined for two consecutive days, resulting in losses exceeding 6% for the week.

Additionally, Niles expressed apprehension regarding the resurgence of Huawei, a Shenzhen-based telecommunications firm. Huawei recently unveiled its latest mobile operating system, HarmonyOS 4, along with an enhanced AI assistant, signaling a renewed effort to strengthen its smartphone business. Niles sees this as a potential threat to Apple’s market share.

Furthermore, Niles believes that the restart of student loan payments could lead to consumers tightening their purse strings, potentially impacting the demand for Apple’s new iPhone models set to launch in the fall.

Lastly, the investor pointed out concerns about Apple’s elevated valuation, given its recent decline in revenue over the past few quarters. Niles questioned the company’s price-to-earnings ratio for the year 2023, comparing it to the S&P’s ratio and suggesting that investors may start to question the premium valuation of Apple.

In summary, Dan Niles’ decision to sell his Apple shares and bet against the company reflects concerns over China’s potential ban, Huawei’s resurgence, potential dampening of consumer demand, and Apple’s elevated valuation compared to its recent financial performance. As a widely followed investor, Niles’ move has drawn attention to the challenges and risks faced by one of the world’s most valuable technology companies.

Pinagmumulan:
– Bloomberg News
- Ang Wall Street Journal

By Gabriel Botha

Kaugnay na Post

Teknolohiya

Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard Retiring

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknolohiya

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs. Honda Civic Type-R: Isang Malapit na U-Drag Race

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknolohiya

Ang McCracken County Public Library ay Nag-aalok ng Libreng Computer at Digital Literacy Course para sa Mas Matatandang Indibidwal

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Naiwan ka

Balita

Paggalugad sa Kinabukasan ng Edge Security sa LAMEA Telecommunications

Septiyembre 9, 2023 0 Comments
Teknolohiya

Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard Retiring

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Teknolohiya

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs. Honda Civic Type-R: Isang Malapit na U-Drag Race

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Natuklasan ng Bagong Pag-aaral Ang Pagsasama-sama ng Piroxicam sa Levonorgestrel ay Nagpapapataas ng Bisa ng Emergency Contraception

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments