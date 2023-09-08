Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Nagbibigay ang Google ng Sneak Peek ng Pixel Watch 2 Design

ByRobert Andrew

Septiyembre 8, 2023
Google has released a preview of the design for their upcoming Pixel Watch 2. The design remains largely unchanged from the previous generation, with Google keeping the popular water droplet-inspired design.

One notable change is the new rotating crown, which has a smoother and rounded design as opposed to the previous bottle cap shape. The stem also appears to be thinner. The speaker cutout no longer has a hole next to it, although there is still one next to the crown. The band mechanism remains the same as before.

The back of the watch has undergone several changes, with the black border now being much thinner. The text on the back includes information about the watch’s features, such as its IP68 water resistance, EDA sensor for stress management, heart rate sensor, sleep tracking, and SPO2 monitoring.

While it is unclear what material the watch is made of, it appears to have a shiny polish. The components on the back are arranged in a 3×3 grid, including a cross of flashing lights and contacts in the corners. This confirms previous reports of the inclusion of an EDA sensor for stress management and tracking.

Based on the side shots, the Pixel Watch 2 does not appear to be significantly thinner than its predecessor. Google has accompanied the design preview with a promotional video, mentioning that the watch will be available for pre-order on October 4th.

Overall, the Pixel Watch 2 design maintains the water droplet-inspired aesthetic that users have praised, while introducing some refinements and new features.

