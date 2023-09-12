Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Teknolohiya

Preview: Ipinagpapatuloy ng Forza Motorsport ang Legacy nito ng Immersive Driving

ByGabriel Botha

Septiyembre 12, 2023
Preview: Ipinagpapatuloy ng Forza Motorsport ang Legacy nito ng Immersive Driving

Forza Motorsport, the popular console-exclusive racing simulator series developed by Turn 10 Studios, is back with its latest iteration. Known for its high quality and immersive driving experience, the franchise has become the Xbox equivalent of PlayStation’s Gran Turismo. While the game may seem serious at first, it quickly dispels the notion that you need to be an expert to enjoy it.

The preview build of Forza Motorsport showcases its stunning visuals, with light bouncing off the polished bonnets of the cars as you race around the tracks. The next-gen console’s power is evident in the way light interacts with the vehicles, whether it’s natural light or streetlights from the tracks. It’s not just a visual feast; the game also offers intuitive controls that make it easy to handle on the track. The developers have honed in on what makes a racing simulator truly work, ensuring that players have an enjoyable experience.

The preview allows players to race on five tracks, including the iconic Maple Valley and a fictional track inspired by a Grand Prix Japan style. The first career mode racing series, called the Builder’s Cup, consists of three tracks and offers a choice of three cars: 2019 Subaru STI S209, 2018 Honda Civic Type R, or 2018 Ford Mustang GT. Forza Motorsport aims to be accessible to all players, with a focus on getting them acquainted with the feel of being behind the wheel. The game emphasizes that there is no right or wrong way to play, whether it’s utilizing the rewind feature to correct mistakes or facing a more challenging experience with unforgiving AI and permanent damage.

Pinagmumulan:

– Turn 10 Studios / YouTube

By Gabriel Botha

Kaugnay na Post

Teknolohiya

Ang Japan ay Bubuo ng Methane-Fueled Rocket Engine para sa 2030 na Paglulunsad

Septiyembre 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknolohiya

Ang sale ng Discover Samsung: Kunin ang Samsung SmartThings Station sa halagang $1 lang!

Septiyembre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknolohiya

The Art of Decluttering: Iwanan ang Sobra

Septiyembre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Naiwan ka

agham

Ang United Arab Emirates Space Agency ay Nagtatakda ng mga Tanawin sa Asteroid Belt

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Ang Pinagmulan ng Vertebral Bones at ang kanilang Papel sa Tumor Metastasis

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Paggamit ng eDNA para Unawain ang Genetic Makeup ng Buong Populasyon

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
agham

Ang NASA Astronaut at mga Cosmonaut ay Ligtas na Dumating sa International Space Station

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments