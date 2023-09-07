Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Teknolohiya

Barbie Digital Release Date Set para sa Set. 12

ByGabriel Botha

Septiyembre 7, 2023
Warner Bros. has just announced that the highly anticipated Barbie movie will be available for digital purchase or rental on September 12th. This news comes as a relief to fans who have been eagerly awaiting the digital release, especially considering the trend of shorter theatrical windows and the availability of films on streaming platforms soon after their theatrical release.

In addition to the digital release, the movie will also be shown in IMAX theaters starting on September 22nd. This release will include a brand new post-credit scene, adding to the excitement for Barbie fans.

Warner Bros. has revealed that the digital release will come with over 30 minutes of bonus material. This includes featurettes such as “Welcome to Barbie Land,” “Becoming Barbie,” “Playing Dress-Up,” “Musical Make Believe,” “All-Star Barbie Party,” and “It’s a Weird World.” Fans can expect to enjoy lots of extra Barbie content along with the film.

However, there is currently no information on when the movie will be available for streaming on Max. Warner Bros. has changed its approach and now decides on a case-by-case basis when to release movies on the platform, and there are no details on when Barbie will be available to purchase on Blu-ray or DVD.

The announcement of the digital release date has generated excitement among Barbie fans, who have been eagerly waiting for the opportunity to see the movie. Whether fans choose to buy it digitally or wait for its release on Max remains to be seen. In the meantime, the anticipation continues to build for the release of Barbie and all the additional content it will bring to fans.

Pinagmumulan:

– Warner Bros. confirmation email to Decider.

By Gabriel Botha

