Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Teknolohiya

Nagsisimula Ngayon ang iPhone 15 Pro Max sa $1,199 na may 256GB na Storage

ByRobert Andrew

Septiyembre 12, 2023
Nagsisimula Ngayon ang iPhone 15 Pro Max sa $1,199 na may 256GB na Storage

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has undergone some major changes, and with these changes comes a new starting price of $1,199 for the 256GB model. Last year’s Pro Max started at $1,099, but only had 128GB of storage. The new iPhone offers more storage but at a higher price point.

Apple will release both the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max on September 22nd, with pre-orders starting this Friday. Rumors have been circulating for months that Apple would increase the price due to the lineup changes, such as the introduction of a brushed titanium alloy frame and thinner bezels. The new iPhone 15 Pro Max also features a faster A17 SoC with integrated GPU that supports ray tracing.

It is important to note that the $1,199 price for the 256GB model is not a price increase since Apple charged the same amount for the same storage capacity last year. However, the lower-priced option with 128GB of storage is no longer available.

In addition to the price and storage changes, Apple has also made some other notable updates to its iPhones. The company has finally replaced the aging Lightning port with USB-C ports across its phones, including the AirPods Pro. The USB-C port supports the faster USB 3 standard with transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps. However, users will need to purchase a USB 3 type C cable separately.

Furthermore, the iPhone 15 series now supports Qi2 charging, which is Apple’s new charging standard based on its own MagSafe charging. The Pro models have also replaced the old ring/vibrate switch with a customizable Action Button, similar to the one found on Apple Watch Ultra series phones.

Alongside the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, Apple has also announced the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models. These models feature the Dynamic Island and inherit the A16 Bionic chips from last year’s Pro models. The starting prices for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus remain the same as last year at $799 and $899 respectively.

Overall, the new iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with a higher starting price, but it offers more storage and a range of new features and improvements compared to its predecessor.

Pinagmumulan:
- Ang Verge

By Robert Andrew

Kaugnay na Post

Teknolohiya

Ang Japan ay Bubuo ng Methane-Fueled Rocket Engine para sa 2030 na Paglulunsad

Septiyembre 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknolohiya

Ang sale ng Discover Samsung: Kunin ang Samsung SmartThings Station sa halagang $1 lang!

Septiyembre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknolohiya

The Art of Decluttering: Iwanan ang Sobra

Septiyembre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Naiwan ka

agham

Ang United Arab Emirates Space Agency ay Nagtatakda ng mga Tanawin sa Asteroid Belt

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Ang Pinagmulan ng Vertebral Bones at ang kanilang Papel sa Tumor Metastasis

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Paggamit ng eDNA para Unawain ang Genetic Makeup ng Buong Populasyon

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
agham

Ang NASA Astronaut at mga Cosmonaut ay Ligtas na Dumating sa International Space Station

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments