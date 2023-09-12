Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Teknolohiya

The End of the Lightning Connector: Apple Embraces USB-C

ByRobert Andrew

Septiyembre 12, 2023
Apple bid farewell to its iconic Lightning connector on September 12, 2022, replacing it with the versatile USB-C port. While the Lightning connector served Apple users well for over a decade, the rise in power-hungry devices and the push for a standardized charger prompted Apple to make the switch.

In recent years, Apple had started introducing USB-C to its lineup, with the iPad Pro models adopting the new port in 2018, followed by the iPad Air in 2020 and the 10th generation iPad in 2022. Additionally, the Apple TV 4K remote also featured a USB-C socket. The transition to USB-C was accelerated by the European Union’s mandate that all devices, including phones, tablets, cameras, and laptops up to 100W, must have a USB-C port.

It is worth noting that many other manufacturers had already embraced USB-C, leading to a widespread adoption of the standard around the world. However, Apple’s continued use of the Lightning connector limited compatibility and accessibility.

While Apple’s push for wireless technology is evident, the switch to USB-C ensures that users can still conveniently connect their devices when needed. Whether it’s borrowing a charger from an Android user or finding a compatible charger while on the go, the ubiquity of USB-C makes it more accessible than the proprietary Lightning connector.

Overall, while the end of the Lightning connector marks a significant shift in Apple’s ecosystem, it aligns with the industry’s move towards a standardized charging solution. USB-C provides users with a flexible and widely supported option for powering and connecting their devices.

