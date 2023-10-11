Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse: Saan Panoorin at Potensyal na Kundisyon ng Panahon

ByGabriel Botha

Oktubre 11, 2023
A rare and exciting astronomical event, known as a “ring of fire” annular solar eclipse, is set to occur on Saturday, June 10th. This eclipse will be visible from a narrow corridor stretching from Oregon to Texas, where the moon will block out 90% of the sun, creating a stunning “ring of fire” effect.

Unlike a total solar eclipse, where the moon completely covers the sun, an annular solar eclipse allows some light to peek through, encircling the moon. This creates a captivating visual spectacle that attracts people from all over the world.

The weather conditions will play a crucial role in determining the visibility of the eclipse. The best viewing conditions are expected in Texas, where sunshine will be widespread. Cities like San Antonio will be able to witness the annularity at its peak, starting at 11:52 a.m. CDT. However, some clouds may be present in the southern part of the state, but they won’t completely obstruct the view.

On the other hand, Oregon is not expected to have as favorable weather conditions. Abundant clouds and some rain could potentially overshadow the eclipse. A storm off the coast of the Pacific Northwest might disrupt the show, with clouds spreading further inland.

Other states, such as Nevada, Utah, and New Mexico, may also experience cloud cover, which could impact visibility. However, there is a possibility that pockets of these states may have clear skies during the eclipse.

For the rest of the central and eastern US, a partial eclipse will be visible, blocking anywhere from 20% to 80% of the sun. Unfortunately, storm systems will result in widespread cloud cover across the Midwest and certain parts of the East, potentially obstructing views.

If you are unable to witness the annular solar eclipse on June 10th, don’t worry. Another opportunity awaits on April 8, 2024, with the next total solar eclipse set to occur. By planning ahead, you can ensure that you are in the prime viewing location for this fascinating celestial event.

Pinagmumulan:
– CNN (source na artikulo)

