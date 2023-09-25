Ang OSIRIS-REx Mission: Unveiling the Origins of the Solar System

Scientists are eagerly awaiting the analysis of the largest asteroid sample ever collected, which could hold crucial information about the origins of life on Earth. The sample was safely delivered to Utah’s Test and Training Range by a NASA space capsule released from the robotic spacecraft, OSIRIS-REx, following a seven-year journey. The main objective of the mission is to shed light on the formation of the solar system.

With the successful return of the space capsule, attention now turns to the next steps. The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, now known as OSIRIS-APEX, is set to embark on its next mission. It will study another near-Earth asteroid called Apophis when it comes close to Earth in 2029. This exploration effort aims to capture detailed images of the asteroid’s surface and conduct a thorough study of its dust and rocks.

Meanwhile, the asteroid sample collected during the mission has been transported to a temporary clean room, where it undergoes cleaning and disassembly. NASA ensures that the sample remains uncontaminated by taking meticulous precautions. Packaged components, accompanied by an unopened sample canister, will be promptly delivered to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Initial analysis of the sample will commence on October 11 and will be broadcasted from the center.

The unaltered and pristine nature of this sample has piqued the interest of scientists worldwide. Pierre Haenecour, a member of the OSIRIS-REx team, describes it as a valuable insight into the fundamental building blocks of the solar system. Over the next two years, scientists will meticulously study and catalog the sample in a dedicated, contaminant-free clean room at the Johnson Space Center. Following this meticulous examination, a portion of the sample will be made available for further research to scientists both within the OSIRIS-REx team and at partner space agencies in Canada and Japan.

The remaining 70 percent of asteroid material will be stored at NASA’s Johnson Space Center and a backup location in White Sands, New Mexico. This ensures that future generations of scientists will have the opportunity to study and analyze this remarkable sample. The OSIRIS-REx mission has opened up new avenues of scientific inquiry, promising to deepen our understanding of the origins of the solar system and potentially unlock insights into the origins of life on Earth.

