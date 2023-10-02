Inaantala ng Virgin Galactic ang Space Tourism Mission nang Isang Araw

Virgin Galactic has announced a one-day delay for its upcoming space tourism mission, Galactic 04. The mission, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, October 5th, will now take place on Friday, October 6th. The delay is to allow the team to complete necessary vehicle preparations and checks.

Galactic 04 will involve three paying customers who will experience suborbital space travel aboard Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity space plane. The plane will be carried by its carrier plane, VMS Eve, and will take off from New Mexico’s Spaceport America. British advertising executive Trevor Beattie, American astronomy educator Ron Rosano, and adventurer Namira Salim will be embarked on this mission. Salim will be the first Pakistani to reach the final frontier.

Alongside the customers, Virgin Galactic’s chief astronaut instructor, Beth Moses, will also be present in Unity’s cabin, helping to ensure a safe and enjoyable journey for all. The space plane will be piloted by Kelly Latimer and C.J. Sturckow, while Nicola Pecile and Jameel Janjua will be in control of Eve.

Once the mission is complete, both Unity and Eve will land back at Spaceport America. This will mark Virgin Galactic’s fourth commercial spaceflight, following similar endeavors in June, August, and September of this year.

While the company currently plans to fly once per month with Unity, they have indicated that the frequency of flights will increase significantly in 2026 when their new “Delta class” of space planes becomes operational. These new vehicles are designed to launch as frequently as once per week.

Overall, Virgin Galactic is eagerly looking forward to the successful completion of Galactic 04 and the continued advancement of space tourism in the future.

Pinagmumulan:

Virgin Galactic via X (formerly Twitter) – statement on October 1, 2021