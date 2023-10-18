Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Kamangha-manghang View ng Annular Solar Eclipse na Nakunan ng GOES-16 Satellite

ByRobert Andrew

Oktubre 18, 2023
Kamangha-manghang View ng Annular Solar Eclipse na Nakunan ng GOES-16 Satellite

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-16 (GOES-16), also known as GOES-East, provided a stunning glimpse of the annular solar eclipse from space. As part of the advanced GOES-R series, this satellite plays a crucial role in gathering data on various atmospheric, hydrologic, oceanic, climatic, solar, and space phenomena.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, but is positioned at or near its farthest point from Earth. Consequently, the Moon appears smaller than the Sun, resulting in a mesmerizing effect known as the “ring of fire.”

The recent eclipse traced a path from the U.S. Pacific Northwest, traversing over California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. It continued its journey across parts of Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil before concluding at sunset in the Atlantic Ocean.

Utilizing its high spatial and temporal resolution imagery, GOES-16 captured remarkable images of the Moon’s shadow moving across the Western US. This captivating spectacle was visible from Oregon to Texas, allowing for a detailed observation of the rare annular solar eclipse.

The astonishing visual display serves as a prelude to the upcoming total solar eclipse scheduled to occur in six months. On April 8, 2024, the Moon will occupy the perfect distance from Earth to completely cover the Sun, creating a breathtaking celestial phenomenon. This event will sweep across Mexico, the eastern half of the United States, and Canada, captivating viewers with its awe-inspiring beauty.

Pinagmumulan:
– National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA): GOES-16 Satellite
– ScienceNews: “Images show annular solar eclipse moving across US”

By Robert Andrew

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Ipinagdiriwang ng NASA ang Ika-40 Anibersaryo ng Debut ng Space Shuttle Discovery

Oktubre 19, 2023 Robert Andrew
agham

Natuklasan ng mga mananaliksik ang Napakalaking Deep-Sea Brine Pool na walang Oxygen

Oktubre 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia
agham

Mahiwagang Boom sa Melbourne Pinaniniwalaang Meteorite

Oktubre 19, 2023 Robert Andrew

Naiwan ka

agham

Ipinagdiriwang ng NASA ang Ika-40 Anibersaryo ng Debut ng Space Shuttle Discovery

Oktubre 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Natuklasan ng mga mananaliksik ang Napakalaking Deep-Sea Brine Pool na walang Oxygen

Oktubre 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Mahiwagang Boom sa Melbourne Pinaniniwalaang Meteorite

Oktubre 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Handa na ba tayo sa susunod na solar storm?

Oktubre 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments