Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Nakuha ng NASA Solar Probe ang Pambihirang Video ng Napakalakas na Pagputok ng Solar

ByGabriel Botha

Septiyembre 19, 2023
Nakuha ng NASA Solar Probe ang Pambihirang Video ng Napakalakas na Pagputok ng Solar

A NASA solar probe successfully navigated through a powerful coronal mass ejection (CME) from the sun, providing valuable evidence for a long-standing theory, the agency announced. The Parker Solar Probe captured video footage of the rare event as it flew through the CME on September 5, 2022.

Coronal mass ejections are eruptions of plasma in the sun’s outer atmosphere. They have the potential to cause space weather disturbances that can pose risks to satellites and disrupt communication and navigation systems. In some cases, powerful CMEs can even disrupt power grids on Earth.

Scientists had theorized that CMEs could interact with interplanetary dust, carrying it outward. This theory was proposed in a 2003 paper. The recent observations from the Parker Solar Probe confirmed this phenomenon, as it observed the CME acting like a vacuum cleaner and displacing dust particles up to approximately 6 million miles from the Sun. However, the dust was quickly replenished.

Studying the interaction between CMEs and interplanetary dust is important for predicting the speed at which CMEs travel from the sun to Earth. This knowledge can aid in establishing better forecasts for CME arrival and potential impacts on our planet.

The Parker Solar Probe, launched in 2018, continues its mission of exploring the sun’s atmosphere by traveling closer to its surface than any previous spacecraft. This proximity provides unprecedented opportunities to study the sun and its various phenomena.

By observing and analyzing events like the encounter with the CME, scientists can expand their understanding of the sun’s behavior and improve their ability to forecast and mitigate potential space weather hazards.

Pinagmumulan:
– NASA
– Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory

By Gabriel Botha

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Bakit Mas Mahusay Tayo sa Pagkilala sa mga Matuwid na Mukha: Isang Kumbinasyon ng Ebolusyon at Karanasan

Septiyembre 22, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
agham

Ang Mars Sample Return Mission ng NASA ay Nahaharap sa mga Hamon, Maaaring Maantala hanggang 2030

Septiyembre 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha
agham

Ang mga Nuclear Fuel Cell na Laki ng Binhi ay Mapapagana ang mga Base ng Buwan pagsapit ng 2030

Septiyembre 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Naiwan ka

agham

Bakit Mas Mahusay Tayo sa Pagkilala sa mga Matuwid na Mukha: Isang Kumbinasyon ng Ebolusyon at Karanasan

Septiyembre 22, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Ang Mars Sample Return Mission ng NASA ay Nahaharap sa mga Hamon, Maaaring Maantala hanggang 2030

Septiyembre 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
agham

Ang mga Nuclear Fuel Cell na Laki ng Binhi ay Mapapagana ang mga Base ng Buwan pagsapit ng 2030

Septiyembre 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
agham

Pinapagana ng Bagong Teknolohiya ang Komunikasyon ng Human-Plant at Binabago ang Agrikultura

Septiyembre 22, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments