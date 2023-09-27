Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Ang ISRO ng India ay Na-configure na ang Misyon sa Venus

ByRobert Andrew

Septiyembre 27, 2023
Ang ISRO ng India ay Na-configure na ang Misyon sa Venus

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath announced that the mission to Venus is already configured, with payloads developed for the future mission. Speaking at the Indian National Science Academy in Delhi, Somanath emphasized the importance of exploring Venus to answer questions in space science.

Venus, the brightest planet in the solar system, is Earth’s closest planetary neighbor. It is often referred to as Earth’s twin due to its similar size and density. However, Venus has a thick atmosphere with an atmospheric pressure 100 times greater than Earth’s and is filled with acids. The surface of Venus is largely unknown, and understanding its characteristics is vital.

Somanath highlighted that Earth itself could potentially transform into a planet like Venus in the distant future. Exploring Venus provides valuable insights into the possible evolution of Earth’s environment and habitability.

Recent missions to Venus include ESA’s Venus Express and Japan’s Akatsuki Venus Climate Orbiter. NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has also conducted multiple flybys of Venus, capturing visible light images of the planet’s surface.

ISRO, known for its impressive achievements in space technology and exploration, has contributed significantly to India’s rise as a global leader. The organization successfully launched missions like Chandrayaan for lunar exploration, the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), and AstroSat, India’s first dedicated astronomical pursuit.

By configuring a mission to Venus, ISRO continues to push the boundaries of space exploration and deepen our understanding of the solar system.

Pinagmumulan:
– Indian National Science Academy
- TAON

By Robert Andrew

Kaugnay na Post

agham

ISRO Chairman: Paggalugad sa Venus Mission para Sagutin ang mga Tanong Tungkol sa Kinabukasan ng Earth

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
agham

Ang Scientific Instrument sa Chandrayaan-3 Module ay Nagpapadala ng Sapat na Data para sa Hinaharap na Exoplanet Study

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
agham

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades para sa Vikram Lander at Pragyan Rover

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Robert Andrew

Naiwan ka

agham

ISRO Chairman: Paggalugad sa Venus Mission para Sagutin ang mga Tanong Tungkol sa Kinabukasan ng Earth

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Ang Scientific Instrument sa Chandrayaan-3 Module ay Nagpapadala ng Sapat na Data para sa Hinaharap na Exoplanet Study

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades para sa Vikram Lander at Pragyan Rover

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Ang Mga Obserbasyon ng JWST ay Nagmumungkahi ng Stellar Contamination na Nakakasagabal sa Mga Pagsukat ng TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments