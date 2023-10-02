Buhay siyudad

The Geologic Hazards of the Strait of Messina: Unpacking the Lore of Scylla and Charybdis

ByRobert Andrew

Oktubre 2, 2023
Researchers from the University of Oregon have delved into the geology behind the ancient Greek mythology of Scylla and Charybdis, two fearsome monsters said to reside in the Strait of Messina. Using existing fault maps, the study reveals the dynamics of seismically active faults on either side of the strait, creating a narrow marine passage filled with geologic hazards. The findings have significant implications for the ambitious project of building a bridge across the strait.

The Strait of Messina, situated between mainland Italy and Sicily, is home to numerous active faults. While individual faults have been well-mapped, the study takes a holistic approach to understand how these faults interact. By integrating existing fault maps and examining their positions and morphology, the researchers were able to reconstruct the formation of the strait.

They discovered that the mountains on both sides of the strait are moving upwards, while the seabed is sinking down between the faults, creating a dynamic shallow channel. At the narrowest point of the strait, a pivot point exists where the strain is transferred from one set of faults to another, similar to switching a train from one track to another.

Understanding the interactions between faults is crucial for considering the impact of earthquakes on a potential bridge across the strait. The research underscores the importance of including active fault interactions and strain transfer in seismic risk analysis.

The Strait of Messina bridge project, which aims to be the longest suspension bridge in the world, has faced various challenges throughout its history. From political and environmental opposition to funding issues, the project has recently been revived. However, engineering plans and risk assessments are still undergoing evaluation.

As the study reveals, the Strait of Messina is a shifting and dynamic landscape, highlighting the need for thorough analysis and consideration of geologic hazards before proceeding with such a monumental project.

Pinagmumulan:
– Laurel Hamers, University Communications
– Journal: Basin Research

By Robert Andrew

