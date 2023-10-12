Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Ipinagpaliban ng NASA ang Spacewalks Dahil sa ISS Coolant Leak

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktubre 12, 2023
Ipinagpaliban ng NASA ang Spacewalks Dahil sa ISS Coolant Leak

NASA flight controllers have decided to postpone two spacewalks as they review data related to a recent radiator coolant leak on the Russian side of the International Space Station (ISS). The first spacewalk, originally scheduled for October 12, and the second spacewalk planned for October 20, will be rescheduled at a later date.

The coolant leak occurred on October 9 in the backup radiator of the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module. However, NASA assured that the primary radiator on Nauka is still functioning properly and providing full cooling to the module without affecting the crew or space station operations. External camera views have shown only residual coolant droplets.

The backup radiator was delivered to the ISS in 2010 on the Rassvet module during the STS-132 space shuttle mission. It was intended for use with the Nauka module, which was launched in July 2021 and had the component installed in April of this year.

Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, plans to have cosmonauts take photos of the radiator during the next scheduled Russian segment-based spacewalk on October 25. The goal is to identify the cause of the leak and determine if the device can be repaired in the future.

The decision to postpone the spacewalks is a precautionary measure while NASA and Roscosmos investigate the coolant leak and ensure the safety of the astronauts and the integrity of the space station. New dates for the spacewalks will be announced once the review process is complete.

Pinagmulan: NASA, Roscosmos

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Mas Pinipili ng Babae ang Pisikal na Lakas sa Mga Panandaliang Relasyon, ngunit Kaakibat na Katatawanan para sa Pangmatagalang Tagumpay

Oktubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
agham

Gabay sa Ligtas na Pagtingin at Pagkuha ng larawan sa Annular Solar Eclipse

Oktubre 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
agham

Mga Satellite sa Kalawakan: Isang Banta sa Astronomy ng Radyo at Ating Koneksyon sa Cosmos

Oktubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Naiwan ka

agham

Mas Pinipili ng Babae ang Pisikal na Lakas sa Mga Panandaliang Relasyon, ngunit Kaakibat na Katatawanan para sa Pangmatagalang Tagumpay

Oktubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Gabay sa Ligtas na Pagtingin at Pagkuha ng larawan sa Annular Solar Eclipse

Oktubre 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Mga Satellite sa Kalawakan: Isang Banta sa Astronomy ng Radyo at Ating Koneksyon sa Cosmos

Oktubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Fluorescence na Ginamit upang Sukatin ang Mga Antas ng Stress sa Mga Soybean na Nalantad sa Ozone

Oktubre 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments