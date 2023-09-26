Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Programmed DNA Elimination: Isang Nakakagulat na Phenomenon sa Ebolusyon

ByGabriel Botha

Septiyembre 26, 2023
Programmed DNA Elimination: Isang Nakakagulat na Phenomenon sa Ebolusyon

A recent study conducted by Marie Delattre and her team at École Normale Supérieure in Lyon has shed light on an intriguing phenomenon called programmed DNA elimination (PDE). PDE occurs when organisms intentionally remove portions of their genome, contradicting the traditional belief that the genome should be preserved and passed on faithfully to the next generation.

Although PDE has only been observed in about 100 species across different branches of life, it may be more common than previously thought. Delattre’s study focused on the nematode Mesorhabditis belari, which was found to eliminate approximately one-third of its genome during development. The deleted sequences were mostly repetitive stretches of non-coding DNA, including transposons, which are self-replicating DNA sequences that can have both harmful and beneficial effects on the host.

The removal of these repetitive DNA sequences through PDE suggests that organisms like M. belari are actively eliminating parasitic DNA, such as transposons, which can interfere with normal cellular functions. By getting rid of these sequences, cells can protect their genomes and ensure efficient functioning. However, PDE may have other functions as well. Delattre speculates that besides combating parasites, PDE could help cells streamline their genomes as they transition through different life stages.

The discovery of PDE dates back to 1887 when Theodor Boveri observed the phenomenon in a nematode parasitizing horses. However, it remained a fringe concept until more recent research shed light on its significance. Scientists have now identified PDE in various organisms, including single-celled ciliates, insects, and songbirds.

Delattre’s study not only confirms the existence of PDE, but also provides insights into the mechanisms behind it. By understanding PDE and its potential functions, researchers can unravel the intricate relationship between cells and their genomes, opening up new avenues of evolutionary research.

Pinagmumulan:
– Pinagmulan ng Artikulo

By Gabriel Botha

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Gumagamit ang mga Veterinary Researcher ng 3D Organoids para Pag-aralan ang Canine Lung Cancer

Septiyembre 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia
agham

Pinagsunud-sunod ng mga Siyentista ang RNA mula sa Extinct Tasmanian Tiger, Pagbubukas ng Pinto tungo sa Muling Pagkabuhay ng mga Nawalang Species

Septiyembre 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia
agham

Rare Run of Four Supermoon para sa 2023 Matatapos Ngayong Biyernes

Septiyembre 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Naiwan ka

agham

Gumagamit ang mga Veterinary Researcher ng 3D Organoids para Pag-aralan ang Canine Lung Cancer

Septiyembre 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Pinagsunud-sunod ng mga Siyentista ang RNA mula sa Extinct Tasmanian Tiger, Pagbubukas ng Pinto tungo sa Muling Pagkabuhay ng mga Nawalang Species

Septiyembre 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Rare Run of Four Supermoon para sa 2023 Matatapos Ngayong Biyernes

Septiyembre 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Ginagaya ng NASA ang Gravitational Waves ng Ating Galaxy

Septiyembre 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments