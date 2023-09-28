Ang Time-lapse Video ay Nagpapakita ng Nakamamanghang Stellar Eruption mula sa Eta Carinae

Scientists have recently released a time-lapse video showcasing a stellar eruption that occurred 180 years ago. The footage, compiled from two decades of data captured by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, offers a captivating glimpse into the past.

The video combines observations from Chandra, taken between 1999 and 2020, with data from ESA’s XMM-Newton spacecraft. These datasets were used to capture the explosive event known as the “Great Eruption” from Eta Carinae, a star system featuring two massive stars.

Eta Carinae’s “Great Eruption” is believed to have resulted from the collision of two stars that were initially part of a three-star system. The event, which took place in the mid-19th century, continues to be observed today.

The time-lapse footage reveals the expansion of the explosion into space, with speeds reaching an astonishing 4.5 million miles per hour. It shows how Eta Carinae ejected a significant amount of mass, between 10 and 45 times the mass of the Sun, forming two spherical clouds of gas known as the Homunculus Nebula.

The blue cloud visible in the video represents the Homunculus Nebula, while the growing bright orange ring demonstrates the expansion of X-ray emissions over time. Additionally, the video highlights the presence of a previously unknown faint shell of X-rays outside the expanding ring.

This new footage and the accompanying deep image provide valuable insights into Eta Carinae’s volatile history. The observations shed light on the rapid expansion of the ring and provide clues to the star system’s complex evolution.

The time-lapse video not only showcases the incredible scientific achievements of astronomers but also offers a mesmerizing journey through time. It allows us to witness the consequences of a significant stellar event that occurred nearly two centuries ago.

