Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Inihayag ng Pag-aaral ang Mga Pinagmulan ng Globular Clusters sa Milky Way

ByRobert Andrew

Oktubre 16, 2023
Inihayag ng Pag-aaral ang Mga Pinagmulan ng Globular Clusters sa Milky Way

A recent study conducted by astronomers at the Institute for Advanced Studies in Basic Sciences in Iran sheds light on the origins of globular clusters in the Milky Way. Globular clusters are dense collections of stars that orbit around galaxies, and it has long been suspected that some of these clusters have been stolen from other galaxies or cannibalized by the Milky Way.

The research team used computer simulations to model the interactions between dwarf galaxies, which are small satellite galaxies that orbit the Milky Way, and the globular clusters within them. They found that the percentage of clusters that could be separated from their host galaxies varied depending on the orbits of the clusters and the mass of the galaxy.

Based on their simulations, the astronomers concluded that at least two globular clusters originated from the Fornax galaxy, four from the Large Magellanic Cloud, two from the Small Magellanic Cloud, and 14 from the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy. Additionally, they identified several globular clusters that had a high likelihood of association with the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy and the Large Magellanic Cloud.

However, the researchers noted that their models were simplified and did not fully account for the complex 3-dimensional structures of the dwarf galaxies. They called for further research to investigate these newly identified cluster associations and to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the origins of globular clusters in the Milky Way.

Pinagmumulan:
– Shirazi, A.R., Rahimi, A., Zonoozi, A.H. et al. (2020), “The escape of globular clusters”, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
– Image credit: UCLA/D.R. Law

By Robert Andrew

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Ang Napakalaking "May sungay" na Kometa na Hurtling Patungo sa Lupa

Oktubre 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
agham

Ipinagpaliban ng NASA ang Spacewalk Kasunod ng Coolant Leak sa International Space Station

Oktubre 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
agham

Isinasaalang-alang ng NASA ang Mga Pagbawas sa Pagpopondo para sa Hubble at Chandra Space Telescope

Oktubre 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Naiwan ka

agham

Ang Napakalaking "May sungay" na Kometa na Hurtling Patungo sa Lupa

Oktubre 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Ipinagpaliban ng NASA ang Spacewalk Kasunod ng Coolant Leak sa International Space Station

Oktubre 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Isinasaalang-alang ng NASA ang Mga Pagbawas sa Pagpopondo para sa Hubble at Chandra Space Telescope

Oktubre 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
agham

Ang Mga Benepisyo ng Pag-eehersisyo para sa Kalusugan ng Pag-iisip

Oktubre 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments