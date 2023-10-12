Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Solar Storm: Isang Banta sa Makabagong Teknolohiya at Imprastraktura

Oktubre 12, 2023
Scientists have recently made a significant discovery regarding the impact of solar storms on our planet. By analyzing ancient tree rings found in the French Alps, they have identified a massive spike in radiocarbon levels that occurred 14,300 years ago. This spike was caused by the largest solar storm ever identified.

While such a solar storm happening today would have catastrophic consequences for our modern technological society, it is crucial to understand these storms for the protection of our global communications and energy infrastructure in the future. The potential outcomes of a solar storm include the wipeout of telecommunications and satellite systems, massive blackouts in electricity grids, and the cost of billions of pounds.

The collaborative research, published in The Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions A: Mathematical, Physical and Engineering Sciences, sheds light on the extreme behavior of the Sun and the risks it poses to our planet. The team of researchers from various institutions measured radiocarbon levels in ancient trees located near the banks of the Drouzet River in the Southern French Alps.

By analyzing the individual tree rings, they found an unprecedented spike in radiocarbon levels precisely 14,300 years ago. Comparing this spike with beryllium measurements in Greenland ice cores, the researchers propose that a massive solar storm caused the spike. This storm would have ejected large volumes of energetic particles into Earth’s atmosphere.

Understanding the impact of solar storms is crucial in order to better protect our global communications and energy infrastructure. By studying the past occurrences of solar storms, scientists can anticipate and develop measures to mitigate the potential damage caused by future events.

