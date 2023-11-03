Gurugram, an emerging city in India, is no stranger to crime incidents, but recent developments are reshaping its image in a positive light. Previously known for criminal activities, Gurugram has experienced a remarkable transformation into a thriving hub of education.

In a significant step towards curbing crime, authorities recently apprehended two individuals, Rohan and Rohit Sehrawat, responsible for assaulting and robbing a cab driver. The accused, who had booked the cab online, were arrested after the driver reported the incident. Upon their arrest, the police seized a silver bracelet, mobile phone, and credit card, which the perpetrators had used to withdraw Rs 15,000 before indulging in a shopping spree.

What sets this incident apart is the fact that one of the accused, Rohan, was pursuing a BA English (Hons) degree at Amity University. This highlights the irony of a student, who should be focused on building a bright future, involved in criminal activities. The police are currently investigating the case and exploring the motivation behind their actions.

