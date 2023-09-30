Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Bukas na ang Akreditasyon ng Media para sa Commercial Resupply Mission ng SpaceX sa International Space Station

ByRobert Andrew

Septiyembre 30, 2023
Bukas na ang Akreditasyon ng Media para sa Commercial Resupply Mission ng SpaceX sa International Space Station

Media accreditation is now open for SpaceX’s upcoming commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission, scheduled for November 1, involves the launch of the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft on the Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Interested US citizens can apply for media accreditation by submitting their requests online via the NASA media accreditation website. The deadline for applications is October 18. Once approved, credentialed media will receive a confirmation email. For any questions or special logistical needs, contact [email protected] For general inquiries, reach out to Kennedy’s newsroom at 321-867-2468.

During this resupply mission, the Dragon spacecraft will carry various scientific investigations, food, supplies, and equipment for the ISS crew. One notable research project will study atmospheric gravity waves and their impact on energy flow through Earth’s upper atmosphere and space. Another experiment will test high-rate laser communications between the space station and Earth, completing NASA’s two-way laser relay system.

The European Space Agency (ESA) will also participate in the mission with investigations such as Aquamembrane-3, which tests water filtration using natural proteins, and Plant Habitat-06, which evaluates the effects of spaceflight on plant defense responses.

These commercial resupply missions are vital for NASA’s ability to conduct research onboard the ISS. They contribute to advancements in technologies, medical treatments, and products that improve life on Earth. The International Space Station National Laboratory allows not only NASA but also other US government agencies, private industry, and academic and research institutions to conduct microgravity research.

The ISS, continuously occupied by humans since November 2000, serves as a crucial platform for scientific research and space exploration. It plays a significant role in NASA’s future missions, including the Artemis program’s goal of returning to the Moon and eventually exploring Mars.

For more information on commercial resupply missions, visit NASA’s website.

Pinagmumulan:
– NASA

By Robert Andrew

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Maghanda para sa Kamangha-manghang Solar Eclipses sa 2023 at 2024

Oktubre 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
agham

Ibinalik ng Japan at US ang Mga Sample ng Asteroid sa Earth

Oktubre 1, 2023 Robert Andrew
agham

Ang Pinakamatandang Istraktura na Binuo ng Tao sa Mundo ay Nahukay sa Timog Africa

Oktubre 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Naiwan ka

agham

Maghanda para sa Kamangha-manghang Solar Eclipses sa 2023 at 2024

Oktubre 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Ibinalik ng Japan at US ang Mga Sample ng Asteroid sa Earth

Oktubre 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Ang Pinakamatandang Istraktura na Binuo ng Tao sa Mundo ay Nahukay sa Timog Africa

Oktubre 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Ang SpaceX ay Matagumpay na Nagsagawa ng Static Test Fire para sa Falcon Heavy Rocket

Oktubre 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments