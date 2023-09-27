Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Ang NASA Astronaut at Mga Russian Cosmonaut ay Bumalik sa Earth Pagkatapos ng Pinalawig na Pananatili sa Kalawakan

ByGabriel Botha

Septiyembre 27, 2023
Ang NASA Astronaut at Mga Russian Cosmonaut ay Bumalik sa Earth Pagkatapos ng Pinalawig na Pananatili sa Kalawakan

A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have returned to Earth after spending over a year in space. American astronaut Frank Rubio set a new record for the longest U.S. spaceflight as a result of the extended stay. The trio landed in a remote area of Kazakhstan using a Soyuz capsule that was rushed as a replacement. Their original ride had been hit by space junk and lost all its coolant while docked to the International Space Station.

Originally planned as a 180-day mission, their stay was extended to 371 days. This means that Rubio spent more than two weeks longer in space than Mark Vande Hei, who previously held NASA’s endurance record for a single spaceflight. However, Russia still holds the world record for the longest spaceflight, which was set in the mid-1990s at 437 days.

The Soyuz capsule that brought Rubio and the cosmonauts back was a replacement launched in February. It is believed that their original capsule was damaged by space junk, causing a cooling system failure. This posed a risk of dangerous overheating for both the capsule and its occupants. As a result, the empty capsule was returned to Earth while the crew waited for a new Soyuz capsule to be launched. The replacements for the crew finally arrived nearly two weeks ago.

Rubio noted that the psychological aspect of spending such a long time in space was tougher than he expected. He missed important family milestones during his mission. However, he may hold on to his new record for a while, as NASA currently has no plans for more yearlong space missions.

<p-Sources: The Associated Press

By Gabriel Botha

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Ang Scientific Instrument sa Chandrayaan-3 Module ay Nagpapadala ng Sapat na Data para sa Hinaharap na Exoplanet Study

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
agham

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades para sa Vikram Lander at Pragyan Rover

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
agham

Ang Mga Obserbasyon ng JWST ay Nagmumungkahi ng Stellar Contamination na Nakakasagabal sa Mga Pagsukat ng TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Naiwan ka

agham

Ang Scientific Instrument sa Chandrayaan-3 Module ay Nagpapadala ng Sapat na Data para sa Hinaharap na Exoplanet Study

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades para sa Vikram Lander at Pragyan Rover

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Ang Mga Obserbasyon ng JWST ay Nagmumungkahi ng Stellar Contamination na Nakakasagabal sa Mga Pagsukat ng TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
agham

Isa pang Malapit na Tawag: Ang Asteroid 2023 SW6 ay Papalapit sa Daigdig

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments