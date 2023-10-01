Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Walang Solar Storm sa Sight: Isang Matahimik na Weekend para sa Magnetic Field ng Earth

ByRobert Andrew

Oktubre 1, 2023
Walang Solar Storm sa Sight: Isang Matahimik na Weekend para sa Magnetic Field ng Earth

This weekend, Earth can expect a peaceful and undisturbed magnetic field as there are no Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) threatening our planet. However, there is a newcomer on the solar stage that has caught the attention of forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Known as sunspot AR3451, this rapidly growing spot has more than a dozen dark cores, two of which are larger than Earth itself. Although its orientation away from Earth makes magnetic observations inconclusive, it exhibits a complex ‘delta-class’ magnetic configuration, suggesting the potential for powerful solar flares.

Solar flares are bursts of energy unleashed during solar events like mass ejections and surface flares. These bursts of energy, consisting of charged particles, including protons and electrons, travel through space and interact with Earth’s magnetosphere upon reaching our planet. This interaction can lead to various effects such as auroras, disruptions in radio signals, satellite malfunctions, and possible power grid disturbances.

Monitoring solar flares and storms is made possible by advanced satellite systems such as NOAA and TESIS, along with international weather laboratories. These networks provide real-time updates on solar activity, helping astronomers and space weather enthusiasts stay vigilant.

Although this weekend seems to be free from geomagnetic storms, the unpredictable nature of solar flares warrants continued monitoring. As sunspot AR3451 evolves, researchers will closely observe its magnetic behavior. Stay tuned for updates on this celestial spectacle.

Pinagmulan: spaceweather.com

By Robert Andrew

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Gumagawa ang Mga Mananaliksik sa Pagiging Quantum Simulator sa Mga Diyamante

Oktubre 2, 2023 Robert Andrew
agham

Kinikilala ng Nobel Prize sa Medisina ang mga Siyentipiko para sa Pagbuo ng mga Bakuna sa mRNA Laban sa COVID-19

Oktubre 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
agham

Compact at Efficient: Ang Bagong CRISPR Enzyme ay Nagpapakita ng Pangako para sa Pag-edit ng DNA sa Paggamot sa Pasyente

Oktubre 2, 2023 Robert Andrew

Naiwan ka

agham

Gumagawa ang Mga Mananaliksik sa Pagiging Quantum Simulator sa Mga Diyamante

Oktubre 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Kinikilala ng Nobel Prize sa Medisina ang mga Siyentipiko para sa Pagbuo ng mga Bakuna sa mRNA Laban sa COVID-19

Oktubre 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Compact at Efficient: Ang Bagong CRISPR Enzyme ay Nagpapakita ng Pangako para sa Pag-edit ng DNA sa Paggamot sa Pasyente

Oktubre 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Dose-dosenang mga bagay na kasing laki ng Jupiter ang Natuklasan sa Orion Nebula, Sumasalungat sa Tradisyunal na Astronomical na Kategorya

Oktubre 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments