Ang Kahalagahan ng Attosecond Pulses of Light: Nobel Prize sa Physics 2023

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktubre 15, 2023
Ang Kahalagahan ng Attosecond Pulses of Light: Nobel Prize sa Physics 2023

The Nobel Prize in Physics 2023 has been jointly awarded to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L’Huillier for their groundbreaking work on experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light. But what exactly is an attosecond pulse of light, and why is it significant?

An attosecond is an incredibly short unit of time, equivalent to one million million millionth of a second. To put it into perspective, during an attosecond, light travels a distance approximately the size of an atom. Attosecond pulses are extremely difficult to create but have immense value in scientific research.

Previously, advances in laser technology allowed scientists to generate shorter pulses of light, down to a few femtoseconds (one thousand million millionths of a second). However, reaching the timescales required to study electron dynamics in atoms and molecules required an innovative approach.

The breakthrough came with the interaction of pulses of light with a highly charged ion gas, where most of the electrons had been stripped away. This interaction produced high harmonics of the initial laser frequency, which could be engineered to generate extremely short attosecond pulses of light.

The ability to generate attosecond pulses of light has opened up new frontiers in scientific research, particularly in fields such as atomic and molecular physics, chemistry, and even biology. These pulses allow scientists to study the motion and dynamics of electrons on molecular scales in laboratory experiments, providing crucial insights into fundamental processes.

The discoveries made by Agostini, Krausz, and L’Huillier have vast applications and implications, paving the way for advancements in various scientific disciplines. Their achievements have earned them the prestigious Nobel Prize in Physics, which includes an equal share of 11 million Swedish kroner ($NZ1.65m).

Sources: Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences

