Kinukuha ng mga mananaliksik ang RNA mula sa Extinct Tasmanian Tiger

Septiyembre 19, 2023
Scientists have successfully extracted RNA from an extinct species for the first time. The thylacine, also known as the Tasmanian tiger, was a carnivorous marsupial that went extinct in 1936. A team of researchers from Stockholm University and the Centre for Paleogenetics in Stockholm managed to recover RNA from a 130-year-old thylacine specimen at the Stockholm Natural History Museum.

RNA (ribonucleic acid) is a molecule that plays a crucial role in protein synthesis and carries genetic material in some viruses. The researchers were able to sequence the RNA from the thylacine specimen’s skin and skeletal muscle tissues. This breakthrough allows scientists to study the biology and metabolism of the Tasmanian tiger cells before its extinction.

The thylacine was overhunted and blamed for killing livestock in Tasmania, which led to its extinction. Habitat loss and introduced diseases also contributed to its demise. Recent de-extinction efforts by Colossal Biosciences aim to create a proxy species of the thylacine and reintroduce it to its original habitat. However, the RNA research conducted by the team from Stockholm University was not focused on de-extinction.

The ability to recover RNA from extinct species opens up possibilities for further research. Scientists may be able to recover RNA from other extinct animals and even ancient viruses held in museum collections. This could provide insights into the evolution of viruses and contribute to advancements in gene editing technology, in vitro fertilization, and computational analysis of genetic data.

The study of ancient DNA has made significant progress in recent years, and the recovery of RNA from extinct species could pave the way for further discoveries. With numerous extinct creatures housed in museums, the extraction of RNA from other species may soon become a reality.

