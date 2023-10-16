Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Isang Bagong Batas ng Kalikasan: Nalalapat ang Ebolusyon sa Mga Kumplikadong Sistema sa Lahat ng Antas

ByRobert Andrew

Oktubre 16, 2023
Isang Bagong Batas ng Kalikasan: Nalalapat ang Ebolusyon sa Mga Kumplikadong Sistema sa Lahat ng Antas

Scientists and philosophers have proposed a new law of nature that expands upon Charles Darwin’s theory of biological evolution. This law suggests that evolution is not limited to biological species but is a phenomenon that occurs at all levels of complexity in the natural world. The law, known as the “law of increasing functional information,” states that complex systems, both living and non-living, evolve towards greater diversity and patterning over time.

The law proposes that evolving systems, whether they are atoms, minerals, planets, or stars, are made up of interacting building blocks. These systems undergo processes, such as cellular mutation, that generate a multitude of different configurations. Evolution occurs when these configurations are subject to selection for useful functions. Essentially, nature preferentially favors those configurations that have a degree of functionality.

This law provides a new perspective on the diversity and complexity seen in the universe. While there are well-documented laws that explain forces, motions, gravity, and electricity, they do not account for the increasing diversity and complexity observed at atomic, molecular, and mineral levels. For example, stars, which initially consisted of only hydrogen and helium, forged heavier elements through thermonuclear fusion. Subsequent generations of stars formed from the remnants of the previous generation and created even more elements.

This new law of nature also proposes three universal concepts of selection: the ability to endure, the endurance of active processes, and the emergence of novel characteristics as adaptations to the environment. Examples of this “novelty generation” in the biological realm include the development of swimming, walking, flying, and thinking abilities in organisms. Understanding this law could provide insights into the development of unfamiliar systems, such as the organic chemistry on Saturn’s moon Titan, and shed light on the potential existence of extraterrestrial life.

Pinagmumulan:

– Institusyon ng Carnegie para sa Agham

– Mga pamamaraan ng National Academy of Sciences

By Robert Andrew

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Salamat Hubert Reeves: A Legacy of Peace and Environmental Advocacy

Oktubre 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
agham

Natuklasan ng mga Siyentista ang Paraan para Gumawa ng mga Kalsada sa Buwan Gamit ang Natunaw na Lunar Soil

Oktubre 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha
agham

Ipinagpaliban ang Spacewalk sa International Space Station Dahil sa Coolant Leak

Oktubre 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Naiwan ka

agham

Salamat Hubert Reeves: A Legacy of Peace and Environmental Advocacy

Oktubre 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Natuklasan ng mga Siyentista ang Paraan para Gumawa ng mga Kalsada sa Buwan Gamit ang Natunaw na Lunar Soil

Oktubre 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
agham

Ipinagpaliban ang Spacewalk sa International Space Station Dahil sa Coolant Leak

Oktubre 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Mga Panganib ng Kontaminasyon ng Nanoplastics at Metal sa Freshwater Ecosystem na Kinilala ng Internasyonal na Pag-aaral

Oktubre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments