Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Isang Sumasabog na Bituin na Nakuha ng James Webb Space Telescope ng NASA ang Makapaglutas sa Pinakamalaking Misteryo ng Uniberso

ByRobert Andrew

Oktubre 4, 2023
Isang Sumasabog na Bituin na Nakuha ng James Webb Space Telescope ng NASA ang Makapaglutas sa Pinakamalaking Misteryo ng Uniberso

Researchers have been grappling with the “Hubble tension,” a discrepancy that arises when measuring the expansion of the universe using two different methods. The first method involves measuring the cosmic microwave background (CMB) radiation, which is residual energy from the Big Bang. The second method is based on the Hubble constant, which determines the speed at which galaxies and supernovas are moving away from Earth. The Hubble constant consistently yields higher values compared to CMB measurements, creating an unresolved conflict.

In a breakthrough, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) captured an image of a type 1a supernova named SN H0pe, offering new insights into solving the Hubble tension. The image reveals the exploding star as a streak of orange light, a result of gravitational lensing. Gravitational lensing occurs when light passes through space warped by the intense gravitational pull of an astronomical object.

The lensing effect acts like a magnifying glass, allowing astronomers to peer deeper into space than ever before. Though the arc of light appears to be three separate stars, it is actually the same supernova duplicated twice due to the gravitational lensing caused by a galaxy foreground, located 4.5 billion light-years away from Earth.

Astrophysicists analyzing the data found that the light from the lensed supernova is 16 billion light-years distant from Earth. This ancient type 1a supernova offers a unique opportunity to resolve the Hubble tension problem.

By studying this supernova, researchers can gain valuable insights into the mechanisms behind the universe’s expansion and potentially reconcile the disparity between CMB and Hubble constant measurements. With the help of the James Webb Space Telescope, scientists are one step closer to unraveling one of the universe’s most perplexing mysteries.

Pinagmumulan:
– NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST)
– Astrophysicists studying the lensed supernova

By Robert Andrew

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Nakatagpo ng "Magandang Problema" ang mga Siyentista dahil Ang Sample Canister ay Naglalaman ng Sagana ng Materyal mula sa Asteroid Bennu

Oktubre 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
agham

Plano ng China na Palawakin ang Space Station bilang Alternatibo sa ISS

Oktubre 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
agham

Nakuha ng Hubble Space Telescope ang Nakamamanghang Larawan ng Lenticular Galaxy NGC 612

Oktubre 6, 2023 Robert Andrew

Naiwan ka

agham

Nakatagpo ng "Magandang Problema" ang mga Siyentista dahil Ang Sample Canister ay Naglalaman ng Sagana ng Materyal mula sa Asteroid Bennu

Oktubre 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Plano ng China na Palawakin ang Space Station bilang Alternatibo sa ISS

Oktubre 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Nakuha ng Hubble Space Telescope ang Nakamamanghang Larawan ng Lenticular Galaxy NGC 612

Oktubre 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Daily Minor Planet Project ng NASA: Tulungan ang Pagtuklas ng Mga Bagong Asteroid at Subaybayan ang mga Ito

Oktubre 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments