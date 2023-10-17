Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Kinukuha ng Deep Space Climate Observatory ang Nakamamanghang Larawan ng Solar Eclipse

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktubre 17, 2023
Kinukuha ng Deep Space Climate Observatory ang Nakamamanghang Larawan ng Solar Eclipse

The Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) satellite, a joint effort by NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the U.S. Air Force, recently captured a remarkable photograph of the “ring of fire” solar eclipse that took place on October 14, 2023. This eclipse mesmerized millions of skywatchers across the Americas, and DSCOVR’s unique perspective from nearly 1 million miles away provided a breathtaking view.

The image taken by DSCOVR shows our planet, with its vibrant blue hues, against the vast blackness of space. However, a sizable portion of North America appears muted due to the moon’s dusky shadow. This satellite’s main mission is to monitor the solar wind and enhance space weather forecasts. Additionally, it utilizes NASA’s Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC) to observe Earth and capture stunning events like the recent solar eclipse.

Solar eclipses occur when the moon aligns between Earth and the sun, blocking its disk from our perspective. These alignments are relatively rare, as the moon’s orbit around our planet is tilted by about 5 degrees compared to Earth’s orbit around the sun.

During the recent eclipse, the moon and sun appeared to be approximately the same size in Earth’s sky. However, the moon’s elliptical orbit meant that it was not able to completely cover the sun, resulting in an annular or “ring of fire” eclipse. In this type of eclipse, a bright ring of light surrounds the lunar disk. Those fortunate enough to be within the path of annularity, which was 130 miles wide, witnessed this magnificent phenomenon.

In addition to DSCOVR, other Earth-orbiting satellites also captured images and videos of the eclipse as the moon’s shadow traversed across the United States from the southeast.

Pinagmumulan:
– Image Credit: Brett Tingley/Space.com/Future
– NASA
– NOAA
– US Air Force

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Ang Paglabag sa Mga Limitasyon ng Global Warming ay Maaaring humantong sa Pagtunaw ng Ice Sheet ng Greenland at Pagtaas ng Antas ng Dagat

Oktubre 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha
agham

Iginawad ang Nobel Prize sa Chemistry 2023 para sa Pagtuklas at Pag-unlad ng Quantum Dots

Oktubre 19, 2023 Robert Andrew
agham

Inihayag ng Bagong Pagtuklas Kung Paano Pinipigilan ng Mga Virus ang CRISPR-Cas Immune System

Oktubre 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Naiwan ka

agham

Ang Paglabag sa Mga Limitasyon ng Global Warming ay Maaaring humantong sa Pagtunaw ng Ice Sheet ng Greenland at Pagtaas ng Antas ng Dagat

Oktubre 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
agham

Iginawad ang Nobel Prize sa Chemistry 2023 para sa Pagtuklas at Pag-unlad ng Quantum Dots

Oktubre 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Inihayag ng Bagong Pagtuklas Kung Paano Pinipigilan ng Mga Virus ang CRISPR-Cas Immune System

Oktubre 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Ang Mga Sinaunang Genome ay Nagpapakita ng Higit Pa Tungkol sa Neanderthal DNA sa mga Tao

Oktubre 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments