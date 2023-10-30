Ang Mga Nakatagong Lihim ng Antarctic Ice Shelves na Inihayag ng Underwater Robot

A groundbreaking study led by Cornell University has uncovered a remarkable discovery about the role of crevasses in Antarctic ice shelves. Through the use of a cutting-edge underwater robot called Icefin, researchers have revealed that crevasses are not just cracks in the ice, but actually play a crucial part in circulating seawater beneath the ice shelves, potentially impacting their stability in significant ways.

Icefin, a remotely operated underwater robot, was deployed to explore and measure a crevasse in the base of the Ross Ice Shelf, providing invaluable 3D measurements of the ocean conditions near the grounding zone where the ice meets the coastline. This previously unexplored region turned out to be a critical juncture in understanding the dynamics of the ice shelves.

The underwater survey conducted by Icefin uncovered a fascinating new circulation pattern. Water was observed being funneled sideways through the crevasse, along with rising and sinking currents and various ice formations shaped by changing flows and temperatures. These previously unknown details will greatly enhance the accuracy of simulations regarding the melting and freezing rates of ice shelves at grounding zones, which have been lacking in direct observations until now. Additionally, this research sheds light on the potential contribution of ice shelves to global sea-level rise.

The unexpected findings of this study challenge existing models and provide valuable insights into how the ocean interacts with ice shelves. Peter Washam, the polar oceanographer and research scientist leading the project, remarks, “Crevasses move water along the coastline of an ice shelf to an extent previously unknown, and in a way, models did not predict. The ocean takes advantage of these features, and you can ventilate the ice shelf cavity through them.”

This groundbreaking research paves the way for further exploration and understanding of the complex dynamics of ice shelves and their vulnerability to changing ocean conditions. By unraveling the hidden secrets of the Antarctic ice shelves, scientists are one step closer to comprehending the future consequences of climate change and rising sea levels.

FAQ

Q: What is a crevasse?

A: A crevasse is a deep crack or fracture that forms within a glacier or an ice sheet.

Q: What is the grounding zone?

A: The grounding zone is the area where the floating ice shelf transitions to resting on the bedrock or seafloor.

Q: How does Icefin work?

A: Icefin is a remotely operated underwater robot equipped with thrusters, cameras, sonar, and sensors to measure water temperature, pressure, and salinity. It can be deployed into boreholes drilled into the ice to explore and gather data in otherwise inaccessible regions.

Q: How will these findings contribute to understanding global sea-level rise?

A: By providing valuable insights into the melting and freezing rates of ice shelves at grounding zones, which contribute to sea-level rise when they collapse, these findings enhance our understanding of the processes that drive changes in global sea levels.