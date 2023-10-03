Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Maliit na Nilalang Dagat na Kinilala bilang Kolonyal na Organismo ng mga Mananaliksik

ByGabriel Botha

Oktubre 3, 2023
Maliit na Nilalang Dagat na Kinilala bilang Kolonyal na Organismo ng mga Mananaliksik

An international team of zoologists and parasitic worm specialists has identified a unique sea creature captured by underwater photographer Ryo Minemizu off the coast of Okinawa in 2018. The creature, which consisted of two types of cercariae (parasitic larval worms), was dubbed “sailors” and “passengers” by the researchers.

Upon discovering the creature, Minemizu posted images online and reached out to the scientific community for help in identifying it. The researchers obtained a sample and conducted a thorough investigation. They found that the sailors and passengers were holding tightly to each other, forming a flat-topped hemisphere. The passengers were smaller and formed the exterior of the hemisphere, while the sailors latched onto the passenger tails and stretched out their bodies into the water.

Further study revealed that the sailors used their bodies like appendages, mimicking the movement of cilia. They coordinated their movements to swim as a collective, allowing them to make sudden jumps or move steadily through the water. The researchers believe that the two creatures have formed a colonial organism that benefits both groups.

This discovery highlights the complex and fascinating adaptations that can arise in nature. It also demonstrates the importance of citizen science, as Minemizu’s photographs and collaboration with the research team led to the identification of this previously unknown creature.

Source: Current Biology (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2023.08.090

Kahulugan:
Cercariae: Parasitic larvae of trematode worms.

By Gabriel Botha

