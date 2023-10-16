Buhay siyudad

Natuklasan ng mga siyentipiko ang Karamihan sa Kumpletong Skeleton ng Saber-Toothed Marsupial sa Tatacoa Desert ng Colombia

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktubre 16, 2023
Researchers have recently made an exciting and significant discovery in Colombia’s Tatacoa Desert – the most complete skeleton of a saber-toothed marsupial ever found. This finding is expected to provide valuable insights into these enigmatic creatures that lived approximately 13 million years ago.

The saber-toothed marsupial, known as Anachlysictis gracilis, belonged to a group of predatory mammals called sparassodonts, which inhabited South America during the post-dinosaur Cenozoic era. Previously, limited encounters with this species only yielded fragments of a mandible and a few other remains. However, this new discovery fills a significant gap in our understanding of saber-toothed marsupials.

The unearthed skeleton was found in the La Tatacoa desert, which was once a lush tropical rainforest resembling the modern-day Amazon. Dr. Catalina Suarez, who led the analysis of the remains, mentioned that this finding allowed researchers to gain new insights into the characteristics and lifestyle of these extinct predators.

A. gracilis belonged to the Thylacosmilidae family, known for their curved, saber-like canines. Dr. Javier Luque, also involved in the research, confirmed that this Colombian fossil is closely related to Thylacosmilus, which is the most widely recognized saber-tooth marsupial. Thylacosmilidae is a distinct family characterized by its long, curved upper canines and an anterior extension of the jaw resembling a sheath.

By examining the molar teeth and mandible, researchers deduced that A. gracilis was a hypercarnivore weighing approximately 23 kg, similar to a modern lynx. Its diet would have likely consisted of smaller mammals, such as marsupials, rodents, and even primates, that lived in its environment.

Further research will focus on studying other bones from the skeleton to understand its movement, posture, and feeding behavior. The well-preserved fossil now resides in the La Tatacoa Natural History Museum, contributing to the paleontological wealth of the region.

This research showcases the importance of supporting paleontological scientific activities in the Neotropics to uncover new discoveries and enhance our understanding of evolutionary history and biodiversity. The study involved institutions from Argentina, Colombia, the US, Japan, Panama, and the UK.

