Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Isang Bagong Materyal ang Nagpapakita ng Pangako sa Pagkuha ng Airborne COVID-19 Particle

ByRobert Andrew

Septiyembre 27, 2023
Scientists in the United Kingdom have created a new material that has the potential to enhance face coverings, air filters, and other tools used to limit the spread of COVID-19. The material is designed to capture airborne COVID-19 particles and mitigate their transmission.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus, responsible for COVID-19, is composed of genetic material covered in proteins, including spike proteins that allow the virus to bind to human cells and replicate. Researchers at the University of Liverpool utilized these spike proteins to develop a membrane made of cotton fibers and amorphous silica microspheres. These silica microspheres, measuring 50 micrometers in diameter, were chosen to prevent inhalation and detachment during respiration.

In testing, the custom cotton-silica material captured up to 93% of SARS-CoV-2 particles when exposed to aerosolized proteins, resulting in a 65% reduction in particle transmission compared to a conventional cotton mask. The addition of silica had only a minimal impact on breathability, with a pressure drop of 6.2% compared to 8.4% for the conventional cotton mask.

The use of silica-treated cotton gauze shows great potential as an alternative to current face coverings and air filters. It not only captures viral particles but also maintains breathability. The researchers suggest that this material could be used in face coverings, air filtration systems, and even as a bioaerosol sampler.

With COVID-19 still a concern, scientists worldwide are exploring innovative ways to combat its transmission. Another team at the University of Kentucky developed a material that binds the virus using spike proteins and deactivates it with proteolytic enzymes on contact.

This research highlights the ongoing efforts to improve protective measures against COVID-19. By developing materials that capture and neutralize the virus, scientists are working towards safer public spaces and reduced transmission rates.

Pinagmumulan:
– University of Liverpool researchers
– University of Kentucky researchers

