Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Iminumungkahi ng Pananaliksik na Mas Kaunting Mineral ang Mars Kumpara sa Earth

ByMampho Brescia

Septiyembre 7, 2023
Iminumungkahi ng Pananaliksik na Mas Kaunting Mineral ang Mars Kumpara sa Earth

A new study reveals that Mars has a significantly lower number of minerals compared to Earth. While there are approximately 6,000 known minerals on Earth, Mars has only recorded 161 minerals over more than 50 years of investigation.

The study, conducted by Hazen et al, analyzed the mineral formation and evolution on Mars based on past missions and analyses of Martian meteorites. The researchers identified 20 modes of mineral formation on Mars, whereas Earth has 57.

During the early stages of both planets’ histories, minerals formed in similar ways. The first minerals on both Earth and Mars likely crystallized directly from cooling magma. Hydrothermal activity also played a role in the formation of minerals on both planets. However, Earth went through extensive stages of diversification billions of years ago due to plate tectonics and the development of life, processes that have not been observed on Mars.

The findings suggest that Mars had fewer pathways for mineral formation compared to Earth. While it is possible that there are undiscovered mineral phases on Mars, the total count of Martian minerals is still estimated to be significantly smaller than Earth’s.

The study, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, sheds light on the differences between the mineral compositions of Mars and Earth. Understanding these distinctions can provide valuable insights into the geological history and potential habitability of Mars.

This research was made possible through the analysis of data from past Mars missions and the study of Martian meteorites. Further research is needed to fully explore and understand the mineralogical diversity of the Red Planet.

Pinagmumulan:
– Robert M. Hazen et al, On the Diversity and Formation Modes of Martian Minerals, Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets. DOI: 10.1029/2023JE007865
– American Geophysical Union (AGU)

By Mampho Brescia

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Ang Kaakit-akit na Snacking Habits ng Supermassive Black Holes

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
agham

Lumilikha ang mga Mananaliksik ng "Walang Utak" na Malambot na Robot na Nag-navigate sa Mga Kumplikadong Kapaligiran

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
agham

Bagong Pagtuklas: Supermassive Black Hole Snacks sa Sun-Like Star

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Naiwan ka

Balita

Ang Bagong Kaganapan ng Garena: Arm Wave Emote at Higit pang Naghihintay sa Mga Manlalaro ng Free Fire

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Balita

Isang Maliwanag na Bagong Kometa: Kometa Nishimura

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Teknolohiya

Ang Epekto ng Online na Diskurso sa Voice Actor sa Mga Video Game – Isang Pagninilay sa Starfield

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Ang Kaakit-akit na Snacking Habits ng Supermassive Black Holes

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments