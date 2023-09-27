Buhay siyudad

Ang NASA Astronaut na si Frank Rubio ay Gagawa ng Kasaysayan gamit ang Pinakamahabang Single Spaceflight

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septiyembre 27, 2023
NASA astronaut Frank Rubio is set to make history as he prepares to return to Earth on Wednesday after completing the longest single spaceflight by an American. Along with Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, Rubio will undock their Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft from the International Space Station (ISS), marking the end of a record-breaking 371-day mission.

Throughout their journey in space, Rubio, Prokopyev, and Petelin traveled 157.4 million miles and completed 5,963 orbits of the Earth. Following undocking, they are scheduled to land on the steppe of Kazakhstan, southeast of the town of Dzhezkazgan three hours later. Rubio will then board a NASA plane back to the US after being flown to Karaganda, Kazakhstan.

Rubio’s historic spaceflight began on September 21, 2022, surpassing the previous US record held by NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei for the longest single spaceflight. Vande Hei’s record was 355 days. The original plan was for Rubio and his crewmates to return in March 2023, but a coolant leak in the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft they launched on led to an extended mission.

Despite the unexpected challenges, Rubio and his crew successfully completed their extended stay aboard the ISS, contributing valuable data to the understanding of long-duration spaceflight. NASA will provide full coverage of Rubio’s return journey, from hatch closing through landing, marking a significant milestone in space exploration.

Source: Sibu Kumar Tripathi, Edited By: Sibu Kumar Tripathi, Published On: Sep 27, 2023

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Ang Scientific Instrument sa Chandrayaan-3 Module ay Nagpapadala ng Sapat na Data para sa Hinaharap na Exoplanet Study

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
agham

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades para sa Vikram Lander at Pragyan Rover

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
agham

Ang Mga Obserbasyon ng JWST ay Nagmumungkahi ng Stellar Contamination na Nakakasagabal sa Mga Pagsukat ng TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha

