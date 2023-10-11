Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Pagtuklas ng mga Exoplanet sa paligid ng M Dwarfs GJ 724 at GJ 3988

ByGabriel Botha

Oktubre 11, 2023
Pagtuklas ng mga Exoplanet sa paligid ng M Dwarfs GJ 724 at GJ 3988

We have recently discovered two exoplanets using the radial velocity (RV) method around the M dwarfs GJ 724 and GJ 3988. This discovery was made possible through the analysis of 153 3.5 m Calar Alto/CARMENES spectra, as well as archival ESO/HARPS data for GJ 724 and infrared RV measurements from Subaru/IRD for GJ 3988.

After analyzing the data, we found that both systems are best described by models with a single planet. The minimum masses of the planets are 10.75+0.96−0.87 Earth-masses for GJ 724 b and 3.69+0.42−0.41 Earth-masses for GJ 3988 b. These planets have short periods, orbiting their stars closely with a distance of less than 0.05 au.

Interestingly, GJ 724 b has an eccentric orbit, making it the most eccentric single exoplanet discovered to date around an M dwarf. This finding prompts further analysis to understand its configuration in the context of planetary formation and architecture.

On the other hand, GJ 3988 b has a circular orbit, representing a common type of planet found around mid-M dwarfs. The discovery of this planet provides valuable insights into the distribution and characteristics of planets in this particular range of stars.

To construct our models, we considered different numbers of planets and utilized Gaussian process (GP) regression to account for activity signals. The selection of the best models was based on their Bayesian evidence.

In conclusion, our discovery of exoplanets around GJ 724 and GJ 3988 contributes to the growing body of knowledge on planetary systems. These findings shed light on the diversity of planets and their orbital characteristics within the M dwarf population.

Pinagmumulan:
– P. Gorrini, J. Kemmer, S. Dreizler, R. Burn

By Gabriel Botha

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Mas Pinipili ng Babae ang Pisikal na Lakas sa Mga Panandaliang Relasyon, ngunit Kaakibat na Katatawanan para sa Pangmatagalang Tagumpay

Oktubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
agham

Gabay sa Ligtas na Pagtingin at Pagkuha ng larawan sa Annular Solar Eclipse

Oktubre 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
agham

Mga Satellite sa Kalawakan: Isang Banta sa Astronomy ng Radyo at Ating Koneksyon sa Cosmos

Oktubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Naiwan ka

agham

Mas Pinipili ng Babae ang Pisikal na Lakas sa Mga Panandaliang Relasyon, ngunit Kaakibat na Katatawanan para sa Pangmatagalang Tagumpay

Oktubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Gabay sa Ligtas na Pagtingin at Pagkuha ng larawan sa Annular Solar Eclipse

Oktubre 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Mga Satellite sa Kalawakan: Isang Banta sa Astronomy ng Radyo at Ating Koneksyon sa Cosmos

Oktubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Fluorescence na Ginamit upang Sukatin ang Mga Antas ng Stress sa Mga Soybean na Nalantad sa Ozone

Oktubre 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments