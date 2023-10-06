Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Iminumungkahi ng Mga Siyentista ang Alternatibong Paliwanag para sa "Planet Nine" Hypothesis

ByRobert Andrew

Oktubre 6, 2023
A new study by researchers Harsh Mathur, a professor of physics at Case Western Reserve University, and Katherine Brown, an associate professor of physics at Hamilton College, challenges the idea of a hidden “planet nine” at the edge of our solar system. Instead, they suggest that the unexplained movements of objects in the outer regions of our solar system could be better explained by a modified law of gravity called Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MOND).

The mysterious behavior of objects in the far reaches of our solar system has led some scientists to propose the existence of a ninth planet. These objects appear to be influenced by an unseen gravitational force, which they speculate is another planet. However, when Mathur and Brown applied the MOND theory to the observations, they found that the data aligned remarkably well.

According to MOND, Newton’s theory of gravity only works up to a certain point. In the outer regions of galaxies and our solar system, gravity behaves in unconventional ways. The researchers’ findings suggest that the modified law of gravity could explain the movements of these objects without the need for a hidden planet.

Despite their findings, Mathur and Brown acknowledge that their study does not definitively rule out the existence of planet nine or other possible explanations. Some researchers have proposed different explanations for the strange behavior of these objects, while others argue that it could be a result of observational biases.

Regardless of the outcome, the study highlights the potential of the outer solar system as a testing ground for gravity and fundamental physics. By studying the movements of objects in these remote regions, scientists can gain insights into the behavior of gravity and address unanswered questions in physics.

The research paper titled “Modified Newtonian Dynamics as an Alternative to the Planet Nine Hypothesis” has been published in The Astronomical Journal.

Pinagmumulan:
– “Modified Newtonian Dynamics as an Alternative to the Planet Nine Hypothesis” – The Astronomical Journal.

