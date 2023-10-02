Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Nagtutulungan ang China at Pakistan sa Lunar Mission para sa 2024

ByMampho Brescia

Oktubre 2, 2023
Nagtutulungan ang China at Pakistan sa Lunar Mission para sa 2024

China’s next lunar mission, Chang’e-6, scheduled for 2024, will not only be exploring the far side of the moon but will also carry a payload from Pakistan. This collaboration is a result of the two countries’ increasing cooperation in the space sector.

The Chang’e-6 mission, currently in research and development, aims to bring back samples from the far side of the moon. This is significant as all previous lunar sampling missions by humans have taken place on the near side of the moon. The far side, which is generally older and contains the Aitken Basin, a major lunar landform, holds great scientific value.

To promote international cooperation, Chang’e-6 will carry payloads and satellite projects from different countries and regions. These include France’s DORN radon detection instrument, the European Space Agency’s negative ion detector, Italy’s laser retroreflector, and Pakistan’s CubeSat. A CubeSat is a miniaturized satellite from Pakistan.

This collaboration between China and Pakistan extends beyond the lunar mission. Pakistan has already sent seeds to China’s space station, Tiangong, for research purposes. Additionally, Pakistan is exploring the possibility of joining both the Tiangong space station and the China-led base on the lunar South Pole through a formal agreement.

To ensure communication between the far side of the moon and Earth, China plans to launch its newly developed relay satellite, Queqiao-2 (Magpie Bridge-2), in the first half of 2024.

China’s lunar mission in 2024, with Pakistan’s contribution, will play a significant role in expanding our understanding of the moon’s far side and advancing global research in space exploration.

Pinagmumulan:
– ahensya ng balita ng Xinhua
– Ang pahayagan ng Global Times
– Ang pahayagan ng Dawn

By Mampho Brescia

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Nakikita ng James Webb Telescope ng NASA ang Mga Potensyal na Palatandaan ng Buhay sa Malayong Planeta

Oktubre 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
agham

Ang mga Lunar Mission ng China ay Sumulong bilang Plano ng Beijing para sa Future Moon Expeditions at Research Station

Oktubre 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
agham

Athena: Ang AI-Powered Fire Modeling System na Lumalaban sa Bushfires sa NSW

Oktubre 4, 2023 Robert Andrew

Naiwan ka

agham

Nakikita ng James Webb Telescope ng NASA ang Mga Potensyal na Palatandaan ng Buhay sa Malayong Planeta

Oktubre 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Ang mga Lunar Mission ng China ay Sumulong bilang Plano ng Beijing para sa Future Moon Expeditions at Research Station

Oktubre 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Athena: Ang AI-Powered Fire Modeling System na Lumalaban sa Bushfires sa NSW

Oktubre 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Ibinalik ng OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft ng NASA ang Makasaysayang Sample ng Asteroid sa Earth

Oktubre 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments