Natuklasan ni James Webb Space Telescope ang Daan-daang Free-Floating Planetary-Mass Objects sa Orion Nebula

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has made a surprising discovery in the Orion Nebula. Observations by the JWST’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) have revealed more than 500 free-floating planetary-mass objects, also known as “rogue planets,” wandering through the nebula. What’s even more intriguing is that approximately 40 of these objects exist in wide binary pairs, defying current theories on the formation of rogue planets.

Free-floating planetary-mass objects that do not orbit a star have been observed before, but never in such large numbers. These objects are still young and glowing due to the heat from their formation. Over time, they will cool and fade from view.

There are two prevailing hypotheses for the formation of these rogue planets. One suggests that they collapse and condense directly from a star-forming molecular cloud, much like stars themselves. The other proposes that they form in orbit around young stars through core accretion and are later expelled due to gravitational tidal forces and resonances.

Samuel Pearson, a research fellow at the European Space Agency (ESA) and lead author of a pre-print on the new observations, believes that a combination of both processes is likely responsible for most of the planetary-mass objects in the Orion Nebula. However, the binary pairs pose a challenge to this explanation. Pearson refers to these objects as JuMBOs (Jupiter Mass Binary Objects) and considers them a mystery.

The problem with JuMBOs is their mass. Models predict that the minimum mass for a planetary-mass object formed directly from a molecular cloud should be three times that of Jupiter. However, some of the JuMBOs discovered have masses smaller than this minimum limit. Additionally, finding them in binary pairs adds to the puzzle.

Two possible explanations have been proposed. One suggests that the initial mass function, which describes the mass distribution of stars at birth, extends to much smaller masses than previously understood. The other possibility is that JuMBOs are being ejected from planetary systems.

A model proposed by Rosalba Perna of Stony Brook University and her colleagues suggests that two giant planets in a system could be ejected if they align and experience a close encounter with a nearby star. These giant planets can form at great distances from their star, even beyond 50 astronomical units.

The findings in the Orion Nebula align with predictions made by Aleks Scholz of the University of St Andrews. Scholz anticipated that the JWST would detect a significant number of low-mass rogue planets in young star clusters.

To further investigate the JuMBOs, Pearson and Mark McCaughrean, ESA’s senior advisor for science and exploration, plan to use the JWST’s Near-Infrared Spectrometer (NIRSpec) in a future study. These observations will provide more details about the objects’ temperature, surface gravity, and atmospheric composition. Additionally, the researchers will search for planetary-mass objects in another young star cluster, NGC 2244, to gain more insights into their formation.

While little is known about these rogue planetary-mass objects, Pearson suggests that there could be more of them in the Milky Way galaxy than there are stars. The question of how to define them as planets, sub-brown dwarfs, or something else remains open, but Pearson avoids getting caught up in defining categories and prefers to focus on the fascinating science behind them.

