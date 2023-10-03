Buhay siyudad

Ang Koleksyon ng Sample ng OSIRIS-REx ng NASA ay Lumagpas sa Inaasahan, Pagpapabagal ng Proseso ng Curation

ByMampho Brescia

Oktubre 3, 2023
The initial curation process for NASA’s OSIRIS-REx sample collection from asteroid Bennu is progressing slower than anticipated, but for a good reason. The amount of material collected exceeded expectations, resulting in a methodical approach to disassembling the TAGSAM head, which holds the bulk of the asteroid material.

After the collection event on Bennu three years ago, scientists expected to find some asteroid material in the canister outside the TAGSAM head. However, they discovered an abundance of dark particles coating the inside of the canister lid and base. This unexpected finding has caused the curation process to take longer than anticipated.

The first sample collected from outside the TAGSAM head, on the avionics deck, is currently being analyzed using various techniques. Scanning electron microscopy, infrared measurements, and X-ray diffraction are being employed to gain a better understanding of the sample’s composition and properties.

The SEM analysis will provide a chemical and morphological analysis, while infrared measurements will indicate the presence of hydrated minerals and organic-rich particles. X-ray diffraction will identify the minerals present in the sample and provide an indication of their proportions.

The ongoing quick-look analysis will offer valuable data to researchers as they prepare to analyze the larger pieces of the sample in more detail. In the coming weeks, the curation team plans to move the TAGSAM head to a specialized glovebox for disassembly and to reveal the bulk sample.

Sources: NASA, Lockheed Martin

Kahulugan:

  • NASA: An independent agency of the United States Federal Government responsible for the civilian space program and aerospace research. Its mission is to discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity.
  • OSIRIS-REx: A spacecraft launched in 2016 to investigate how planets formed, improve our understanding of near-Earth asteroids, and collect a sample from asteroid Bennu.

